By Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Jim Lawrence is a community volunteer who just keeps on giving.

Lawrence’s daughter, Rebecca, who lives in Quechee, was searching for an appropriate way to celebrate her father’s 70th birthday coming up in December, when she learned about the 2016 Governor’s Service Awards for “Outstanding Volunteer Service in the State of Vermont.”

“I wanted to give him something special, not just some present that might give him pleasure but didn’t reflect who he is and who he has been all his life,” Rebecca said.

She completed the 9-page nomination packet and filed it with SerVermont, the Commission on National and Community Service established by Governor Howard Dean in 1993. Each year SerVermont recognizes 16 Vermont volunteers for exceptional service in categories including youth (K-12), adult, group and commercial volunteers, both individuals and groups.

Rebecca nominated her father for the Vermont Lifetime Achievement Award, for which one has to have spent a lifetime of commitment to volunteer service and to have made “a substantial and sustained impact in the community” in order to be eligible. The submission is graded. Volunteer efforts count 25 percent of the grade, community impact 50 percent and inspiration 25 percent.

According to Rebecca, Gov. Peter Shumlin introduced him at the award ceremony in Montpelier as “a rock star among volunteer.”

Jim certainly meets the criteria for this award. Born in Westminster, Jim was, active in the choir at the Congregational Church and in the youth fellowship organization. As a Boy Scout he became director of the Youth Scout Troop, and earned the BSA Order of the Arrow (“cheerfully providing service to others”).

At 18 he joined the U. S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War as a radar and guidance system technician on F40 fighter jets in Germany.

After his discharge Jim met his wife of 45 years Vicki, a career nurse, while swimming at a lake in Louisiana.

“She was interested in someone with a little more stability than I at the time, and convinced me to get certified as an X-ray technician,” he said.

“She recognized his natural drive to help others,” Rebecca said, “and encouraged him to look for a career in medicine.”

After 3 years the Lawrences moved to New England and started working for the Veterans’ Administration. Soon Jim transfered to the White River VA hospital, and the young couple moved to Hartland. Their community involvement and volunteering here began almost immediately.

A fair athlete in his youth, Lawrence helped coach at Hartland Elementary School in basketball, baseball and soccer. He served as treasurer for the Hartland Co-operative Nursery School and designed, sourced, raised funds for, and built all the playground equipment. He and Vicki worked tirelessly together, helping at Upper Valley Haven, the food bank, and, Lawrence’s pinnacle involvement – driving for Meals on Wheels delivering hot meals to as many as 20 recipients over 50 miles per day, 3 days a week. He also provides rides for people needing to get to appointments or go shopping for groceries and have no transportation. He also performs handyman services, clearing clogged sinks or fixing stubborn toilets, for his beneficiaries, while retaining his sense of humor.

He says the most rewarding benefit is the relationships he’s developed with his clients, mostly elderly people living in their own homes.

“They become family,” he said. “They want us to share our lives with them and to share theirs with us. They take an interest in us because we take an interest in them.”

Every once in a while one of his clients dies, or becomes too frail to live independently. Lawrence often visits those who move into care facilities, and he always grieves for those who have moved on through death.

The SerVermont commissioners liked Rebecca’s submission well enough to award Lawrence a certificate recognizing his lifetime of community giving. He, Vicki and Rebecca went to Montpelier for the ceremony, and Jim agrees – Rebecca’s birthday gift, and the way she expressed her appreciation for his efforts for others is a treasure that he will value forever.

