Hay Fire Closes Southbound Ramp to 91 in Hartland

By Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Standard Correspondent

HARTLAND — The southbound ramp to Interstate 91 at exit 9 was closed Tuesday morning for a fire involving a truck and several bales of hay.

Bernie Kenyon, the truck’s driver, was turning onto the ramp around 9 a.m. when he saw smoke billowing from the back of his vehicle. He pulled over and started dumping the load of burning hay mulch.

“My main idea was to save the truck,” said Kenyon, who works at Dales Home Inc.

Kenyon picked up a load of mulch hay from Luce Farm in White River Junction and was headed south to a home construction site in Charlestown, New Hampshire. He stopped for coffee in Hartland, but mistakenly left the body heater on the truck on — which ignited the hay bales.

Justina Waterman, of Hartland, was behind Kenyon when he started dumping the hay bales. Waterman, who just dropped off her kids at school and was heading to work, stopped to check on Kenyon, then helped Kenyon pull the burning hay bales apart.

The ramp reopened around 9:20 a.m.