James Tabor Obituary, 74

LAKE WALES, Florida — Memorial Services will be held Nov. 19 on 11 a.m. at the Day Funeral Home in Randolph for James S. Tabor, 74, who died Nov. 6 at his home.

He was born June 21, 1942 in Randolph, son of Erastus and Maxine (Smith) Tabor.

He attended school in South Royalton and had lived in Barnard, South Royalton and Bethel before moving to Florida 10 years ago.

James was a truck driver for many years and enjoyed his animals, puttering and repairing lawn mowers, motorcycles and cars.

Survivors include four daughters, Penny Tabor and partner, Bill Howrigan of Williston, Pam Simpson and husband, Jeff of Hartford, Karen Peterson and husband Robert of Killington, and Suzy Rose and husband Mark of West Lebanon, New Hampshire; two brothers, Raymond Tabor of Pittsford and Erastus Tabor Jr of Randolph; one sister, Beverly Tenney of St. Johnsbury; wife Carolyn Tabor of Lake Wales, Florida; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

He was predeceased by one brother, Rutherford “Bud” Tabor.

This obituary will also appear in the November 17, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.