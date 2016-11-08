Janet Senna Obituary, 84

SPRINGFIELD — Funeral services were held Nov. 5 at the Brownsville Community Church for Janet Louise (Barr) Senna, 84, who died peacefully on Oct. 28 in Springfield. A private committal service will be held by the family in Cavendish Cemetery at a later time.Janet was born on March 26, 1932, daughter of Harvey and Dorothy (Herrick) Barr of Reading.She graduated from Springfield High School in 1950 and spent her life devoted to her family and friends. Janet worked throughout her life as a bookkeeper and in her later years as a caregiver for the elderly. She enjoyed living at home in Reading with her eldest son, Tom. She also enjoyed being a homemaker and spent time gardening and birdwatching.She is survived by her children, Tom Wyman of Reading, Carl Wyman of Perkinsville, Ellen (John) Martin of Springfield and Jane (Steven) Jackson of Oak Hill, Virginia; 11 grandchildren, Tom, Jr., Gus, Christine, Veronica, Seth, Jaime, Tiffany, Johnny, Orion, Adrea and Steven, Jr.; nine great-grandchildren, Angela, Isabella, Caleb, Bella, Taiga, Rio, Kai, Olivia and AJ; a sister, Rhonda Barr (Tracy Wolters) of Hardwick and Hobe Sound, Florida; and brother Michael (Ginny) Barr of Reading.Janet was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Senna (1989); three brothers, Johnny Barr, Warren Barr, David Barr; and one sister, Phyllis Legac.Condolences may be made to Janet’s family in an online guest book at www.knightfuneralhomes.com

This obituary will also appear in the November 10, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.