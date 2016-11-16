Jennie ‘Jean’ Zeno Obituary, 88

SHELBURNE — An open house gathering will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Tunbridge Central School in Tunbridge from 1-4 p.m. for Jennie B. “Jean” Zeno, 88 who died Nov. 9 at the Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center in Burlington. There will be no public calling hours.

She was born May 25, 1928 in Tunbridge, daughter of Walter and Jennie (Langmaid) Bennett.

She attended school in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts.

In 1945 she married Leon Chase. They lived in Quechee before moving to Woodstock and were divorced later. On Oct. 18, 1986, she married Leon Zeno of Burlington. They lived in Winooski for 13 years and then later moved to Shelburne.

Jean worked at Dewey’s Mill in Quechee. For over 20 years she worked for the Robert Lewis Book Bindery in Woodstock and retired in 1986.

She enjoyed dancing, traveling, coloring and working at Tiny Tots Daycare. She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxillary Post #2571 in White River Jct., and Post #782 in Burlington,, American Legion Auxillary Post #10 in Barre and Post #24 in Woodstock, and the Loyal Order of Moose in Barre.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Leon Zeno of Shelburne; two daughters, Violet Blakeney and her husband, John of Tunbridge, and Valerie Russell and her husband, Tom of Hinesburg; a step-daughter, Louann Tinker and her husband, Tim of Huntington; a daughter-in-law, Ferne Chase of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister, Ruth Hodgdon of West Hartford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her son, Walter Chase; a daughter Victoria Chase; a granddaughter, Kimberly Chase; a brother, Les Rowell; and three sisters, Mary Young, Roberta Neral and Lizzy Boles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 1430, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

