John Putnam Obituary, 79

PERKINSVILLE — There will be no formal services per his request, for John H. Putnam, 79, a longtime resident of Perkinsville, who passed away Oct. 30 at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born March 24, 1937, in Springfield, son of Howard and Margaret (Hinckley) Putnam.

He received his schooling in Shrewsbury and Ludlow graduating from Ludlow High School in 1955.

He married Barbara Leahy in Point Pleasant, New Jersey on Dec. 8, 1962.

John was employed as a machinist at a local machine tool company for many years until his retirement.

He was fond of bluegrass music and played various stringed instruments. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening and farm animals. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Putnam of Perkinsville; two sons, Mark D. Putnam and his wife, Debbie of Springfield, and Christopher J. Putnam and his wife, Terri of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, David Putnam of Woodstock, Nicholas Putnam of Springfield and Jennifer Balser of North Springfield; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and one brother, Eugene Putnam.

The Knight Funeral Home in Windsor is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to his family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

This obituary will also appear in the November 3, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.