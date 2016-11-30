Visiting hours will be held on Friday Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cabot Funeral Home for John Michael Wilfert, Jr. who died Nov. 24 at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, New Hampshire. Burial services will be held privately in the Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock.

John was born on Oct. 30, 1926 in Arlington, Massachusetts son of John and Anna (Wiedemann) Wilfert.

After completing trade school in Somerville, Massachusetts John went to work as a machinist before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served in the U.S. Navy from Nov. of 1944 to Nov. of 1946 aboard a number of vessels as a Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class. His service on the USS Robert K. Huntington made him a participant at the joint task force nuclear blasts conducted in 1946 in the Bikini Atoll Marshall Islands.

John returned home to a long career as a woodworker and builder in the Arlington area also becoming the co-owner of the Wilfert Brothers Woodworking Company. In later years John built his final home in Woodstock, Vermont where he was also a long time member of the First Congregation Church of Woodstock.

John is survived by his wife Mary (Herr) Wilfert; four children; John M. Wilfert, III, Jean M. Murray, Catherine L. Nash (and husband Paul), and James M. Wilfert; eight grandchildren; John Wilfert, IV, Jessica Murray Gray, Julie Campbell, Carolyn Bochetti, Holly Gordon, Ryan Nash, Sarah Campbell, and Megan Nash; and 10 great-grandchildren; Barbara, Allison, Henry, John, Tyler, Matthew, Kailey, Joseph, Penelope, and one on the way.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his first wife Jean (Barrett) Wilfert; three brothers; Fred, Walter, and David; and three sisters; Anna Thompson, Ruth Manning, and Esther Wilfert.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the December 1, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

