Killington Given Thumbs Up For World Cup

International Ski Federation gives green light to Killington Resort for upcoming Alpine World Cup Races

KILLINGTON, Vt. (November 17, 2016) – Killington Resort, the largest four-season resort in Eastern North America, is pleased to have received a positive snow control announcement from FIS (International Ski Federation), the governing body of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup.

According to FIS: “This is to inform you that the Audi FIS Ski World Cup races in Killington (USA) are confirmed following the official snow control from today 17th November 2016. As scheduled, the races will take place on 26th – 27th November 2016.”

With this announcement, Killington Resort can assure international race teams and ski racing fans traveling to central Vermont for Thanksgiving Weekend that both the Giant Slalom and Slalom races will take place as scheduled on November 26 and 27.

“This positive snow control news from FIS reinforces what we already knew – that Killington has ample snow on Superstar to host the world’s fastest female ski racers, and our mountain operations team has the knowledge and horsepower to make more snow in the early season than any other ski area in the country,” says Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “Thanks to the hard work of our snowmaking team during every cold weather window this fall, we can now breathe a quick sigh of relief before jumping into the final stretch of preparation for this massive event.”

Killington Resort opened to the public for skiing and snowboarding on October 25, and plans to make snow across multiple mountain areas during the approaching week-long window of very cold weather. With snowmaking now mostly concluded on Superstar trail, the World Cup race venue, Killington snowmakers will work to add a training run for World Cup racers on Skye Lark while also connecting open ski terrain to K-1, Snowshed and Ramshead base areas for public use, and adding more beginner and intermediate terrain ahead of the holiday period.

“Killington has worked around the clock to ensure a successful return of the World Cup to the east for the first time in 25 years,” said USSA Vice President, Events Calum Clark. “Killington and Powdr have been strong partners in this endeavor and we are looking forward to showcasing our sport in our largest membership region.”

A full schedule of events at Killington Resort during World Cup Weekend including race start times, autograph signings, movie premiers and a free concert by O.A.R., plus information on many free parking and shuttle bus options is available at www.killington.com/worldcup. Stay connected to Killington’s World Cup racing on social media with #beastworldcup.