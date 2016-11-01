Lloyd Ackerman Obituary, 94

FAIRLEE — Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery for Lloyd William Ackerman, 94, lifelong resident of Fairlee, who passed away Oct. 20.

He was born July 25, 1922, the fifth of what would be nine children of Louis J. and Esther R. (Sanborn) Ackerman. As a youth, he lived at Aloha Camp, his father being the caretaker. One of his frist jobs (not favorite) was cutting ice out of Lake Morey for $.25/day. He attended Fairlee Grammar School and Orford High School (walking three miles). After graduation, he started work as a machinist (which he liked) at Bryant Chucking Grinder Co. in Springfield.

In 1942 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in World War II along with two brothers and two sisters. He went from Fort Dix, New Jersey, Texas, California, England, to France, landing on Utah Beach, Normandy, first wave, June 4th, 1944, D-DAY. As Staff Sgt., he went onto the Liberation of Paris, getting his photo in Yank magazine, finally being shot on the German Western Front. Multiple surgeries and 13 months later he returned to Fairlee with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star among the honors.

He became a Union carpenter working on numerous projects including: Wilder and Littleton (Moore) Dams, Interstate 91 bridges (all still standing), Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital, Dartmouth College: Leverone Fieldhouse and Hopkins Center.

He married/eloped with Edith M. Dorian on Sept 13, 1948. Edith of West Springfield, Massachusetts, having come to work for the summer. Using his carpentry skills, he built them two homes over the years.

They had a daughter whom he taught to hunt and fish, drive, play poker and golf. He loved his dogs: Suzie, Heidi, Fritz and Comet II; a cat, weasels, rabbit with a custom build hutch and two orphaned raccoons. He loved anything chocolate, everything Christmas and playing Chinese checkers.

Besides the Carpenters Union, he was a member of the Fairlee Fire Department, VFW and DAV.

Later in life he enjoyed antiquing all over New England and Quebec, spending summers on the coast of Maine, adventuring from White River Jct. to Miami Beach, Florida via Amtrak (his choice) for a vacation of beach, Florida Keys and alligators, visiting his daughter and a surprise visit to his brother-in-law, he had helped build his house in Miami 50 years earlier.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith; daughter Laurie-Ann Ackerman of Swansea Massachusetts; granddaughter Alena Campagna and husband Edwin Gonzales and great-grandson Taran of Santa Clara, California; his brother Glen Ackerman and wife Nettie of Piermont New Hampshire; Leed’s companion Beatrice Robinson of Woodstock; and lots of nieces and nephews and old friends.

He was predeceased by his mother and father; and seven siblings: Marjorie, Lois, Virginia, Ransom, Leeds, Calvin and Shirley.

With country music playing on Sirius XM, he was always ready for “a road trip”, Dunkin’ Donuts jelly donut and iced coffee or Coolatta in hand watching the countryside go by. Life was Great. Funny, kind hearted and generous of spirit, in a “spiffy” color-coordinated outfit (frequently red and involving flags). Smiling to the last, always on the move, joking, making people laugh. A life well lived. A proud American Veteran.

