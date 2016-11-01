Marcia Kozie Obituary, 86

FAIRBANKS, Alaska —Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at The First Universalist Church of Hartland Four Corners for Marcia E. (Virgus) Kozie, 86, formerly of Hartland who died Oct. 14 at her home with family at her bedside. Rev. Paul Sawyer, Pastor, will officiate. A reception for family and friends will follow at the church. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. in Hartland Village Cemetery. Marcia will be buried at the family plot in Hartland, next to her mother.Marcia was born Oct. 16, 1929 in Hartland, a small picturesque New England town near the Connecticut River. Her parents were George and Mabel Stillson Virgus; she had one younger brother Allan, all whom preceded her in death.Marcia attended a two-room grade school in Hartland, graduated in 1947 from Windsor High School, loved music and played the drums in the high school band; she also attended Mary Washington University in Virginia for two years.Marcia was a popular girl with many friends and in her younger years enjoyed growing up in Hartland, with summer swimming in the cold Vermont creek behind the school house, helping her uncle Frank on his farm and in winter sledding on the local hilly back roads.Marcia met her husband Walt in 1961 and they were married Jan. 23, 1962 at the First Congressional Church of Lebanon, New Hampshire. Marcia, at the time was employed by Split Ballbearing Co. of Lebanon, New Hampshire and Walt by the Cold Regions Research Engineering Research Labs in Hanover New Hampshire.Walt was offered a two year transfer to Fairbanks Alaska to work on the development of a permafrost tunnel in Fox, Alaska, and after a brief discussion with Marcia; it was “North to Alaska”. A great opportunity to see Alaska and also on the way stop at the World Fair in Seattle. They left New Hampshire in August of 1962 driving to Seattle for the Fair, then driving the Alaska Highway in a 1961 Corvette to Fairbanks, arriving in September, a trip they will always remember. What was supposed to be a two-year trip became a life in Fairbanks.Marcia and Walt became the proud parents of three children, Michelle born in 1963, Michael in 1964 and Marc 1967. Marcia was the homemaker and enjoyed raising their children, spending the summers at their Harding Lake cottage, enjoying all the water sports and boating, she also liked picking berries and partying with friends at the lake. Marcia enjoyed watching the kids doing athletic activities during there youth, loved flowers, gardening, and she became an accomplished gourmet cook she also always enjoyed taking a trip somewhere. Marcia and Walt often spent the winter holidays with there family in Hawaii, they also found time to visit Puerto Rico, Mexico, Costa Rica, Budapest, Amsterdam, Greece and the Greek Islands and in the later years many different cruises. The most enjoyable was sailing with friends on a brigantine ship in the British Isles.As the children got older and after many years working as a volunteer for various political campaigns in 1981 Marcia accepted employment as U.S. Senator Frank Murkowski’s Fairbanks Special Assistant. Marcia worked for the Senator for 18 years retiring in 1999, she considered this as a very challenging, and the most interesting job a person could have. Marcia enjoyed working for the Senator and described him as, “the best boss.”During her employment Marcia met many U.S. State Senators, three U.S Interior Secretaries, two presidents, George Bush Sr., and Ronald Reagan, also their wives, and vice president Dan Quayle and his wife. Marcia also worked on Pope Paul’s visit to Fairbanks, to meet with President Reagan, but never met the pope. When Marcia retired she received many local accommodations and is listed in the Washington Congressional Record, Thursday July 1, 1999.Marcia was a member of Pioneers of Alaska, Fairbanks Republican Women’s Club, Top of the World Gardeners, Christmas Cookie Exchange, and past president of E.S.A. Sorority, Marcia also volunteered her time for many local projects and charity’s.Marcia is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Walter J.; daughter Michele, (Elias) and grandchildren Yannis and Julie of Athens, Greece, son Michael, (LeeAnne) and granddaughter Nita of Fairbanks, son Marc of Fairbanks, stepdaughter Heidi Cramian, (Norum) great grandchildren JC, Annie, and Josephine, and sister-in-law Elaine Kozielski, cousins Eric, Bridget, Thomas Jr., Sue Palmer, Hollie Bowen, Susan Crandall (Rod), and numerous relatives of the Stillson and Davis families of Vermont.Marcia was also predeceased by a brother-in-law Thomas Kozielski; and stepson David Truex.Entering hospice care, Marcia said she had a good life and was not afraid to die; she referred to the poem AFTERGLOW.I’D LIKE THE MEMORY OF ME TO BE A HAPPY ONEI’D LIKE TO LEAVE AN AFTERGLOW OF SMILES WHEN LIFE IS DONEI’D LIKE TO LEAVE AN ECKO WHISPERING SOFTLY DOWN THE WAYSOF HAPPY TIMES AND LAUGHING TIMES AND BRIGHT AND SUNNYDAYS.I’D LIKE THE TEARS OF THOSE WHO GRIEVE TO DRY BEFORE THESUN.OF HAPPY MEMORIES THAT I LEAVE BEHIND WHEN LIFE IS DONE.Marcia will always be remembered as a person who enjoyed life, everyone she met, everything she did and most of all her love for her family.Arrangements were entrusted to the Fairbanks Funeral Home in Fairbanks and the Knight Funeral Home in Windsor.The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Fairbanks Hospice and there staff for all the physical and moral support.Memorial contributions may be made to Fairbanks Hospice, 2001 Gillam Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701, or The First Universalist Church, P.O. Box 75, Hartland Four Corners, Vermont, 05049, or a charity of your choice.Marcia was never one to say GOODBYE; it was always 'TOODLE-LOO.