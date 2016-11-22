BARNARD — A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph on Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. for Mildred “Milly” N. d’Etremont, 97, who died peacefully Nov. 17, at Woodstock Terrace. Burial will follow the service.

She was born on Nov. 28, 1918 in Methuen, Massachusetts, daughter of Cyril and Jane (Tomlinson) Feugill.

From 1943 to 1946 Mildred served in the U.S. Coast Guard (SPARS).

Mildred worked for 30 years as an administrative assistant for General Electric Co. She and her late husband, Vincent, were avid skiers and enjoyed traveling and skiing throughout Europe, in the Western United States and in Vermont. Mildred and Vincent also enjoyed dancing and was a member of the Sugar House Swingers in Woodstock.

She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews; and many close friends in Barnard and from the many places she traveled.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Vincent in 2012; and a brother Cyril Feugill.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Silver Lake Progressive Club, c/o Betty Munro, Treasurer, P.O. Box 1134, Barnard, Vermont 05031.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the November 23, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

