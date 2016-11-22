CHESAPEAKE, Virginia — A graveside service will be held at a later date at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia for Nadine Mildred (Jillson) Pope, 81, who died Nov. 15.

She was born on April 18, 1935 in Woodstock, daughter of Ernest and Regis Jillson.

She attended schools in Taftsville and Woodstock graduating from Woodstock High School in 1954.

She joined the U.S. Air Force right after graduation and served two years.

On Aug. 20, 1955 she married Robert E. Pope. They lived in Ohio and Tennessee before moving to Chesapeake, Virginia.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years; two sons, Randal and Ricky of Florida; two daughters, Ramona Hall of Virginia and Ronda Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; two brothers, Ernest and Neil Jillson; four sisters, Linda Maxham, Elyse Benoit, Andrea Oliver and Gayle Karow; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; a brother Ronald; a son-in-law; and a daughter-in-law.

Thank you Nadine for your service to our country.

This obituary will also appear in the November 23, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

