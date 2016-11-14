New Jersey Man Admits to Breaking Glass Window at Gillingham’s

Staff Report

A New Jersey man was cited for vandalism after admitting to police a group that he was with broke a large pane of glass at the iconic F.H. Gillingham and Sons store.

Police say that 25-year-old William Alexander returned to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to confess to breaking a 10-by-sixfoot pane of glass at the Woodstock general store in a wrestling match with friends. About a half-hour prior, Alexander and the group — which was in town for a wedding — took off running after the glass was broken, according to a witness, police said.

Plastic was covering the missing glass as of Wednesday.

Alexander is due in Windsor County Superior Court on Jan. 9 for an unlawful mischief charge. There are pending charges for other members of the group, according to police. Police say Alexander’s blood-alcohol content was 0.2.

Gillingham’s co-owner Frank Billings estimates the large glass, which has been on the storefront since 1938, costs more than a “few thousand” dollars to replace.

“They’re lucky that nobody got hurt,” said Billings, when he saw large shards of the quarter-inch glass on the ground early Sunday morning.

The general store is interested in a non-court solution to Alexander’s case, police said.

“He took responsibility for it, which gives you a lot of faith in people,” said Billings.

This article first appeared in the November 10, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.