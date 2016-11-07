Newcomers Vie for Woodstock’s Open House Seat

The Vermont Standard asked a series of questions of the candidates for State Representative Windsor 5, the following is their responses.

What does the Woodstock economy need to get jumpstarted, if anything? What legislation would you introduce to improve the business climate here?

The Woodstock economy, as measured by revenues for rooms, meals and alcohol and retail sales, has grown each year since the recession of 2009, led by the strong performance of the Woodstock Resort, which has been making significant investments in their facilities and programming. Woodstock does not need a jumpstart, but greater diversity in the types of businesses located here. We need to leverage our tourism to diversify the economy by convincing visitors and second home owners to make Woodstock their primary residence. I am confident that the Woodstock Economic Development Commission is on the right path to make this happen.

Reading and Plymouth do not have commercial centers and in many ways are more economically aligned with other Vermont communities — Killington, Ludlow, Rutland, Springfield and Windsor. What will work there and everywhere in Vermont is to make it easier and more affordable to live and do business here. More specifically, we need to simplify and streamline our regulatory process, specifically Act 250, restrain the growth of state spending and choose an affordable and effective strategy for health care, modifying or jettisoning Vermont Health Connect.

Rising property taxes and fees are a concern for our residents. How will you quell their fears?

I am committed to a comprehensive review of our property tax structure to make it simpler to understand, easier to administer, more equitable to tax payers, and to reduce the annual increases. There are many complex issues that are part of the property tax structure, such as the homestead versus non-homestead tax rates, the income sensitivity caps, the intent and administration of the current use program, the calculation of the common level of appraisal, etc… the primary driver of the property tax is the statewide education tax which funds more than 2/3 of state education funding. To restrain property taxes requires that we restrain education spending and find more cost efficient ways to educate our children, while still preserving and enhancing the quality of education. I support retaining community schools for the lower grades (pre-K through 2) while exploring school consolidation and more innovative approaches to educate higher grade levels.

I am not in favor of merely transferring the burden of education funding to an income tax or another source of funding. The combined tax burden in Vermont is already high. Instead we need to address the fundamental costs. At the same time, innovative approaches to government programs, such as employing restorative justice instead of incarceration to achieve better societal outcomes, will lower the overall cost now and in the future. We need to embrace those changes.

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

The economic future of Vermont. I am confident that we can solve the immediate, important issues that we face: opioid abuse, health care costs, criminal justice reform, energy policy, education spending and property tax reform. But the biggest challenge is injecting vitality and opportunity into the Vermont economy. Let’s make it easy and affordable to live here and do business here. We need to establish a fair, reasonable and predictable regulatory and tax environment. We need to partner with industries and educators to train our workforce for good paying jobs. We need to provide the infrastructure required to attract and retain enterprises and individuals: world class communications, education, utilities, transportation, affordable housing. We don’t need short-term gimmicks or give-a-ways — we need meaningful actions that will ensure the long-term future of our economy.

Why should people vote for you?

I believe that I can best represent the values and the interests of the people of Windsor-5. My wife, Carolyn, and I are 1982 graduates of WUHS and we chose to move back to the area to raise our three kids. We have cobbled together a patchwork of careers and work experiences to afford to live here, and we have done so because of the quality of life and the character of the people. I am committed to the Vermont political tradition of rugged individualism, social justice, environmental stewardship and Yankee frugality. I believe that my work experience, history in the area and involvement in many community organizations make me well qualified to represent the interests of the people of Windsor- 5. I’d appreciate your support.

Given Woodstock’s unique character and growing reputation as a world-class destination, it’s perfectly situated to become a veritable breeding ground for the creative arts. That this hasn’t happened already has a lot to do with budget cuts made by Democratic Governor Peter Shumlin. Today, Vermont is one of the only states without an active film commission (as a filmmaker myself, I find this ridiculous). I would seek to pass legislation to reinstate an independent film commission, and refund Vermont’s Office of the Creative Economy, giving both adequate funds and staff to grow Vermont’s creative class. Moreover, I’d propose that both offices be re-headquartered right here in Woodstock, to make it the epicenter of filmmaking, software development, and video game design in Vermont.

As far as further improving the more general business climate in Woodstock, I would look at scaling back and streamlining regulations that make it difficult or near impossible for young people to start small businesses. I’ve spoken to several people while campaigning who wanted to start bakeries, specialty stores, cafes, etc in Woodstock, but discovered the process to be too burdensome. Having lived through the “renaissance” of small-scale economy in Brooklyn, New York, there are definitely tax and other incentives that could be introduced in Woodstock.

Rising property taxes and fees are a concern for our residents. How will you quell their fears?

Generating real, grass roots economic growth is the key to alleviating the tax burden on the average Vermonter. Abysmally low economic growth rates have lead to minuscule state revenue growth, which in turn has lead to an increase in taxes and fees to make up the shortfall, with seemingly no end in sight to the madness (case in point: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sue Minter has proposed a new sales tax on services like hair cuts and auto repair). If we’re to move beyond tax-and-spend measures and an over-reliance on property taxes to fund education, then we need to start looking outside the box at some new “old” ideas for generating economic growth, like the type of advanced machine tool manufacturing that was once the pride of Windsor County’s Precision Valley Region, an industry where Vermont had a strong comparative advantage. Having lived and worked in several foreign countries, I’m a strong proponent of “sustainable industry,” as practiced in Germany. Much of that country’s industrial power comes from alternative sources, and they’re known the world over for manufacturing quality goods that the people who make them are proud of. As Vermont now has a comparative advantage in alternative energy, why not try and wed that with some advanced manufacturing processes and give targeted tax breaks to companies willing to set up shop here?

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

The biggest issue facing voters is a lack of balance in the state legislature, which is exacerbated by a Democratic supermajority hell bent on turning Vermont into a petri dish for the socioeconomic experiments of deeppocketed progressive interests groups. Most, if not all of these harebrained schemes will have a decidedly negative impact on what’s left of Vermont’s working class and retirees on fixed incomes. Take the proposed “carbon tax” for example, which at face value is really just a revenue-skimming tax on gasoline and heating oil masquerading as a “save the planet” initiative. For retirees like Nelson and Joyce Gilman, whom I met while campaigning door-to-door in Woodstock, the “carbon tax” will mean having to make stark choices between eating and heating their single-wide trailer. Nelson says it best: “these people that make these suggestions or rules or laws or whatever you call them, have in my estimation, not much common sense.”

Why should people vote for you?

Are people in Woodstock, Reading, and Plymouth happy with the current state of economic affairs in Vermont? If not, then they should vote for me, and for my fellow Republican candidates running for the Senate and House. We all represent change, balance, and a chance to bring fresh blood and new ideas up to Montpelier. The current group of incumbents for Windsor County (Dick McCormack, Alice Nitka, and Woodstock’s very own Allison Clarkson) have among them almost 60 years of combined experience. On their watch, Vermont’s once thriving manufacturing economy has collapsed, communities have been gripped by a massive drug epidemic, and Forbes magazine just voted the state one of the worst places to make a living in 2016. Our college-educated children and retirees are abandoning ship in droves, and working class families can no longer afford to live here. Would you say that the incumbents deserve another term? As for my challenger, Charlie Kimbell, as a freshly minted Democrat he’ll be just another vote on the side of the supermajority logjam in Montpelier. Vermont and the towns of Woodstock, Reading, and Plymouth need real representation, not more of the same failed policies.