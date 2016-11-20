By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Although Amy Sadkin has had the rewarding experience of being the director of the Norman Williams Public Library for the past nine months, she nonetheless has deeply missed the family she left behind.

And so, Sadkin will be leaving her post on Nov. 25th and returning to her hometown of Framingham, Massachussetts, where she will become the town’s Supervisor of Outreach and Community Services.

“It was a difficult decision for me to leave Vermont and the Norman Williams Public Library,” said Sadkin in a recent interview. “I’ve worked for over 10 years as a library director and while I have found it incredibly rewarding, I miss the daily interaction with the public.”

Sadkin said she became a librarian in order to help people learn, to find information, and to connect them with the resources they need to succeed.

“As an administrator, I’ve found that I’m doing less and less of that, and I miss it,” said Sadkin.

In her new job, Sadkin will oversee programs and outreach at both Framingham’s main library as well as its new branch library.

“Framingham is a town of 65,000 people and serves a diverse population,” said Sadkin. “I’m looking forward to bringing the library resources to them in new and exciting ways.”

When she moved to Woodstock last February, Sadkin left her friends and two sons behind.

“While Woodstock and, indeed, all of Vermont is an absolutely beautiful place to live and work, I miss my Massachusetts family,” sad Sadkin.

As NWPL Executive Director Sadkin oversaw two full-time and eight part-time staff. She assisted with fundraising for the annual budget and implemented the library’s Long Range Plan.

“I’m pleased that the NWPL will be switching over to a new Integrated Library System (ILS) in February 2017,” said Sadkin. “This updated system will allow the library to be part of a consortium and to utilize the latest library software.”

Patrons will receive email notices about overdues and when an ordered has been received, said Sadkin.

“They’ll also be able to reserve items from their home via the online catalogue,” she added. “It will make the NWPL accessible 24/7 and bring it to the forefront of libraries in the state for technology and online services.”

Also as NWPL Executive Director, Sadkin collaborated with several local non-profits including the National Park Service and Woodstock Terrace Senior Living Center to provide community-wide services and programs.

She promoted the library as a community center, an educational resource center for all ages, and a cultural destination.

Some of her key achievements included writing a grant to digitize historical collections of the library as well as patrons’ materials; serving on the Vermont Creative Network Committee as part of a statewide initiative to make Vermont a destination for the arts and artists; implementing the new ILS in order to join a consortium and provide patrons and staff with updated technology and decrease workloads; and serving as a Bookstock committee member and host of twelve author talks in three days as part of the 2016 Bookstock Literary Festival with over 840 attendants.

“I will always carry wonderful memories of Woodstock and the NWPL with me wherever I go,” said Sadkin. “I have made some great friends here and have met some amazing people. Woodstock is a beautiful place and I am proud to have served as the executive director of its public library.”

Just before moving to Woodstock, Sadkin was the Director of the Newbury Town Library in Massachussetts from 2012-2016. For six years prior to that, she was the Director of the Lunenberg Public Library in MA. She has also served as a veterinary technician, junior librarian, director of marketing and publications, and assistant editorial supervisor in her professional career.

Sadkin graduated with a Bachelor of Arts cum laude from SUNY at Potsdam with a major in English and Anthropology. She earned a MLIS degree from the University of Rhode Island. She is a member of the American Library Association & Public Library Association as well as the New England Library Association.

“NWPL is so sorry that Amy is choosing to return to Massachusetts, but understands that she is returning to a job that she couldn’t turn down, in an area where she has family and friends,” said NWPL Board of Trustees Vice President Anne Marinello. “During her tenure here, she accomplished much. Under her leadership the staff has taken on re-barcoding the library collections and has joined the Catamount library network. We continued to offer numerous programs this fall from Hawthorne to Opera to programs on falconry and George Perkins Marsh, as well as the ever-popular children’s story hours. She has even started readings at the Woodstock Terrace. We wish Amy all our best in her next endeavor.”

This article first appeared in the November 17, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.