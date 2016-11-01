Officials: Quechee Decision Could Affect Area Growth

By Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Hartford select board chair Dick Grassi is “concerned and disturbed” about last week’s Supreme Court decision, which denied a major development project in Quechee.

“I’m concerned about what it could have done for the tax base, which it won’t now. I’m concerned about what it could have done for employment opportunities, which it won’t now,” said Grassi, speaking independent of the board.

The project, called Quechee Highlands, would have included retail, restaurant, office and residential space off Exit 1 at Interstate 89 and would have brought about 300 jobs to Hartford, adding an estimated $30 million to the grand list, according to developers.

The Supreme Court overturned an Environmental Court decision in rejecting the project. Hartford planning commission chair Bruce Riddle thinks the decision will hamper future development.

“We’re sending a signal to developers that we’re going to make it really hard for you to do certain kinds of projects, so they’re going to go across the river (to New Hampshire),” said Riddle.

In issuing the decision, the Supreme Court gave significance to the 2007 Regional Plan, which was developed by the Two Rivers Ottauquechee Regional Commission. The plan lays out how development should take place in this region saying, in part, that large-scale development must be in town centers, not at interchanges.

Scott Milne, a U.S. Senate candidate, who proposed Quechee Highlands with a partner, doesn’t know what he’s going to do with the rejected project’s 168 acres.

Milne said he was focused on the Senate race, but was initially sarcastic when he first heard about the decision.

“Guess we don’t have to worry about the 300 jobs coming to the state now,” Milne said when contacted last Friday afternoon.

Milne said he and his partner have spent about $4 million on the project so far. It’s unclear how the parties will proceed.

The court’s decision frustrated Hartford select board and planning commission members who feel like this decision further strips local control and gives more power to Two Rivers.

“I’m not happy with Two Rivers at all with this whole process but I don’t know what our options are,” said select board member Grassi.

For Two Rivers Executive Director Peter Gregory, the decision reaffirms that “regional planning is important and it does matter.”

“Projects not in compliance with state planning law or local plans probably won’t even be proposed,” he said.

Quechee Highlands was accepted by the Hartford planning commission and the zoning board of adjustment in 2012. Later in the year, Two Rivers went against the town, fighting the project. Quechee Highlands was then presented to the Act 250 environmental commission — first being rejected — before being accepted on an appeal.

The town became a member of Two Rivers in 2004. Like 30 other member towns, Hartford pays population-based annual membership dues to Two Rivers (typically amounting to $12,000). Two Rivers provides other services involving transportation and community development, for example, for additional fees. It also helps towns seek grants.

Since becoming part of Two Rivers in 2004, Hartford has paid the organization $260,000, records show.

Hartford Director of Planning and Development Lori Hirshfield said the town has “a very good relationship with Two Rivers.”

She said the town has disagreed with the organization, but it’s also disagreed with many organizations. When asked about Quechee Highlands, she said, “It’s been one of those situations where there have been a variety of opinions and positions.”

While town officials accepted Quechee Highlands, many residents were against it, expressing concerns about the size of the project, the traffic it would bring and the noise.

The Supreme Court cited the Vermont Development and Planning Act, an act that charges regional commissions with preparing local plans for development, in issuing its decision last week.

“The legislature has made clear that regional plans are key to the ‘appropriate development’ of state lands, with Act 250 serving as a critical enforcement mechanism,” the Supreme Court said in its decision.

Hartford select board member Dennis Brown supported Quechee Highlands when it was first presented.

“Even if you didn’t agree with this project, I look at this as a huge loss of our local control,” he said in an email. “This news was very frustrating for me after all the time that was spent reviewing it and visiting the site. The part of this that I find most troubling, is that when the applicant applied for this, this area was a ‘designated growth center’ in the town’s master plan, which the regional commission had approved.”

This article first appeared in the October 27, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.