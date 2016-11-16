Philip Stanley Obituary, 70

RANDOLPH — Funeral services were held Nov. 14 at the Day Funeral Home for Philip H. Stanley, 70, who died Nov. 8 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Burial, with Military Honors, followed at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center.

He was born June 18, 1946 in Quechee, son of Milan and Edith (Parker) Stanley.

Philip attended Hartford schools and graduated from Hartford High School in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After receiving an Honorable Discharge from the service, he returned home and worked as a carpenter at CRREL in Hanover for many years. He later worked as a machinist at Timken Aerospace in Lebanon until his retirement.

He was married to Darlene Surles on Feb. 5, 2005 in Lebanon. They moved to Randolph in 2016. Philip was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he served in the Priesthood and was also a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, doing puzzles and making models.

He is survived by his wife Darlene Stanley of Randolph; three sons; Shane Stanley of New Port Richey, Florida, Jason Stanley and his wife Gail of Cornish, New Hampshire and Nicholas Stanley of Las Vegas, Nevada; a daughter Mandy Wilson of South Royalton; two sisters; Mildred Cole of Woodstock and Mary Rice of Claremont, New Hampshire; two brothers; William Stanley of Romney, West Virginia and Robert Stanley of White River Jct.; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother Henry Stanley.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Day Funeral Home, Randolph.

