Barnard Academy’s parents group, the BEES, provided a Thanksgiving lunch at the Barnard Town Hall last Friday to students and staff of Barnard Academy, as well as invited guests form the community in general. All the food was donated and prepared by parents, or business donations from Hambsch Family Farms (turkeys), Heartwood Farm (potatoes, onions, squash), and Twin Farms )gravy and the cooking and carving of the turkeys).

