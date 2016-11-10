Photos: Celebrating S6’s New Lift

Saturday the community came together for fundraising picnic hosted by the Woodstock Inn and Resort. The beneficiaries of the event were the ArtisTree and Woodstock Ski runners. Folks enjoyed hamburgers, hot dogs, the Inn’s famous Mac and Cheese and a variety of other food items. The crowd ate and eagerly awaited the arrival of the helicopter to bring the new lift at Suicide Six to life. Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos

The helicopter delivered parts of the lift up the mountain. (Robert Crean and Phil Camp Photos)

A portion of these photos will appear in the November 10, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

