Photos: Choir Boy Performance

Choir Boy, a play by Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Jarvis Antonio Green is at the Briggs Opera House in White River Junction until Nov. 20. The performance is a joint venture by JAG Productions and ArtisTree. The play takes place at the Charles R. Drew Prep for Boys and centers on an ambitious student, Pharus Young who wants to lead the school’s choir. Of local note: Kevin Fitzpatrick (Brownsville) is the Technical Director and Holly Levison (Woodstock) is the Costume Designer.

