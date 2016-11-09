Photos: Old S6 Chairs Pickup Up

As the new lift is going in at Suicide Six ski area the chairs from the old lift that were sold in just a few minutes are being picked up.

What do you do if your ski lift has been upgraded? If you are the Woodstock Inn and Resort, you donate the old lift chairs to Woodstock Ski Runners so they can sell them to raise funds for their Friday “Learn to Ski Program” and their Alpine Race Team. 58 chairs were sold at $350 a piece. Two will be auctioned off in March at the Woodstock Ski Runners Winter Celebration and one “The Golden Chair” will be raffled off at the season finale Slush Cup Race.

Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the November 10, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

