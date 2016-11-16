Photos: Veterans Day Ceremony at WUHS

The Woodstock Union High School celebrated our Veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10. The speak chorus performed, speeches were given and artwork was displayed by the students. Local Veterans were in attendance and honored by the students, staff and community members.

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the November 17, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

