Photos: Woodstock Ski Runners Kick-off Party 2016

Sunday the Woodstock Ski Runners gathered at their lodge ,next to the new ski lift, for their Season Kick Off and BBQ. Program Manager Chic MacMaster introduced the coaches and welcomed the skiers and their families. After the introductions the children took off on their first day of dry land training (a hike up the mountain lead by new Head Coach Justin Lille. Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the November 10, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here