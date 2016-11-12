Piano Prodigy to Perform During Chamber Music Series

Aristo Sham, a prodigy, virtuoso pianist, will play a free classical concert in Woodstock on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church.

Sham, born in Hong Kong, was first introduced to the piano at the age of three. When he was six, he started to study piano with Eleanor Wong at the Hong Kong Academy for the Performing Arts. He then moved to England and attended the Harrow School, where he studied with Colin Stone. Sham is currently pursuing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music in a joint program at Harvard University and the New England Conservatory of Music. At the conservatory, he is a student of Victor Rosenbaum.

Sham was featured in a documentary titled “The World’s Greatest Musical Prodigies” broadcast by Channel 4 in the UK, and he was awarded a Fellowship with distinction in Piano Performance by the Royal Schools of Music in 2011. He has given concerts on five continents (in countries ranging from Singapore and Argentina to Slovenia and Morocco). He has played for Prince Andrew at Windsor Castle. And, on their respective visits to Hong Kong, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of York, the Queen of Belgium, and President Hu of China have heard him play. He has also collaborated with orchestras such as the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, the English Chamber Orchestra, the Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, and the Minnesota Orchestra.

Sham has won a number of major international prizes, including first prize and the Barenreiter Urtext special prize in the 10th Ettlingen International Piano Competition for Young Pianists in Germany in 2006; first prize in the Gina Bachauer International Junior Piano Competition in 2008; and first prize and two special prizes in the Minnesota International Junior Piano Competition in 2011. More recently, in 2015, he was awarded first prize in the inaugural Viseu International Piano Competition in Portugal and first prize in the Wideman International Piano Competition. In 2016, he received first prize in the PianoArts Competition in Milwaukee as well as first prize and best performance of the commissioned work in the New York International Piano Competition.

Sham will play works by Schumann, Mozart, Lowell Liebermann and Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev.

