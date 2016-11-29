BRIDGEWATER — Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 4 near Pearson Road Tuesday morning.

A tractor trailer truck was headed eastbound toward Woodstock and swerved to miss hitting a westbound car and crashed into a westbound pickup truck around 8 a.m. Police are investigating the death of the pickup truck driver. Police are withholding the name of the driver until family is notified.

The Vermont State Police accident reconstruction team was on scene Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. interviewing drivers of the other vehicles involved. The other drivers were uninjured.

Route 4 between Bridgewater and Killington is expected to be closed for up to 5 hours, according to officials.