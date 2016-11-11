Police Respond to Rt. 4 Crash Where Rumble Strips Were Removed

Staff Report

An elderly man traveling east on Route 4 crossed the centerline Oct. 27 and crashed on a portion of road where the centerline rumble strips had been removed over the summer.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m.

Police said 82-year-old Nicholas Byamshaw was driving a Ford car with 46-year-old Kristine Atwater. There were no injuries.

“The oncoming west-bound driver took evasive actions and was able to avoid being hit head on,” Woodstock Police said in a press release.

When asked if the removal of rumble strips contributed to the crash, Sgt. Joe Swanson said, “We can’t truly measure deterrents, but it’s a probability.”

A woman who answered the phone at Byamshaw’s residence declined to comment.

Byamshaw was issued tickets for the crash, police said.

