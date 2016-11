Where And When To Vote

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BARNARD 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Town Hall

BRIDGEWATER 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Town Office

HARTFORD 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Hartford High School

HARTLAND 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Damon Hall

KILLINGTON 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Town Office

PLYMOUTH 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Town Hall

POMFRET 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Town Office

READING 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Town Hall

WEST WINDSOR 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Story Memorial Hall

WOODSTOCK 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Town Hall