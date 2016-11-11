Pomfret Family Carries on a Father’s Dream

By Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

When Jack Maxham retired in May 2014 following a 40-year career with Granite State Electric Co. (now National Grid) in Lebanon he had a dream. He’d worked on his family’s farm following graduation from New Hampshire Technical College, and had longed to put some of the land to use when he retired.

“Dad had done his research very carefully,” his son Justen, 37, said. “He knew that hops was grown abundantly in Vermont in the late 1800s, and he’d decided to put a large old cow pasture back to work growing hops for the expanding craft beer brewers.”

Besides his plan to grow a hops crop, the elder Maxham had designed an affordable invention to facilitate in the otherwise arduous task of hand-harvesting the hops cones when they ripen in late summer. Enlisting his close friend Frank Perrin to help, he produced prototypes and did demonstrations for anyone interested.

“He was actually beginning to think making the harvesting machine would be a better business plan than actually growing the hops,” Justen said.

But, alas, Jack Maxham was not destined to achieve either of his dreams – he died unexpectedly on Sept. 13, just over four months after his retirement.

Justen is not going to let his father’s dream die with him. At least not the dream of growing hops on the family farm.

The younger Maxham has been involved with the craft beer business for several years now, which was one inspiration for Jack’s interest in growing hops for the small brewers. He is a route salesman for Craft Beer Guild of Vermont, headquartered in Colchester, which distributes specialty beers for producers. He is soon moving into a position as brand manager and is training his replacement.

“When dad passed away,” Justen said, “he left tons of notes about hops production and his iPad. There was enough information that I could follow his blueprint pretty closely.”

Justen planted about 400 hops plants on a half-acre starting plot in the spring of 2015. There’s a lot of preparation that goes into setting up what’s called a “hopyard,” he said. Tall poles are set into the ground and anchored securely, with strong cables strung across the patch from top of pole to top of pole. Then coconut fiber cords called “coirs” are secured to the cables over the plants for the hop vines to climb.

“Some growers use what they call plugs, or rhizomes, to start their hop patches, but I used actual plants – they’re more expensive, but must less risky regarding production failure,” he said.

June 2015 was unusually cold and wet, and Justen’s hop plants did not progress well. He was worried that he had overestimated the compatibility between the hops and the soil with which he had to work.

“But July and August were dry, warm and perfect,” he said, “and the seedlings grew fast.”

Based on research Justen hadn’t expected any production for at least two years, which he thought would coincide with establishing strong healthy roots, so when he was able to harvest hop cones the first year he was ecstatic.

“I didn’t get enough to sell, but I got enough to put together samples to show future prospective customers,” he said.

While fishermen and farmers have been complaining about the drought this summer, Maxham has been very pleased. Although the well at his home in Quechee ran dry, the arid atmosphere and warm weather was perfect for growing hops.

“We had no mildew, no fungus growth, and there was enough water in the stream near the patch to do all the irrigation we needed,” he said.

Maxham is growing four varieties of hops: Cascades, Centennials, Chinook and Tahoma, each with its own brewing quality and character. The cones are about 2” long and, when ripe, have a dried, papery feel. He said selling them “wet”, which literally means “not yet dried,” is the preferred method – some brewers like dried hops, but his prospective customers will want to “wet brew.” And the product is measured by weigh—the Cascades produced 80 pounds, the Centennials 35 pounds, the Chinooks 60 pounds. The Tahomas, Maxham said, were a first year crop in 2016, so he is not harvesting enough to weigh. His ultimate goal is to harvest the equivalent of 1 lb. of dried hops for each of his 400 plants. And there’s plenty of room for expansion.

Without Jack’s invention, Justen had to enlist friends and family to assist in the 2-3 week harvest process. “Eight to twelve pickers spent about 48 hours each,” he said.

Maxham is reluctant to discuss the price brewers will be charged for his hops, as he hasn’t established his cost and production figures yet.

“Two of the craft beer brewers who used our hops this year are Hermit Thrush in Brattleboro and Upper Pass Beer Co. in Tunbridge,” Maxham said.

He becomes quite emotional when he talks about his father’s dream. “I’m passionate about it,” he said. He calls the burgeoning business “Jack’s Hopyard.”

As far as Jack’s anti-tedium hopsharvesting machine is concerned, Justen said that at least for now that dream has died with his father.

“Frank came over and got the plans, notes and prototypes,” he said, “and, maybe when he retires and has time, he’ll achieve that dream for Dad too.”

This article first appeared in the November 3, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.