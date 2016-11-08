Pomfret’s Milne Can’t Unseat Leahy

Staff report

Scott Milne has lost another long shot race — this one not as close as the last.

Milne, from Pomfret, failed to beat longtime incumbent Patrick Leahy for U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press, which called the race for Leahy one minute before the polls closed at 7 p.m.

Despite the news from the AP, Milne is continuing to watch the results.

“We’re not throwing in the towel yet,” Milne said.

The AP also called the 2014 gubernatorial race early for Peter Shumlin. Milne lost by 2,000 votes to Shumlin, who had to be re-elected by the legislature because neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the popular vote.

The Republican Milne ran his Senate campaign on removing “career politicians.” Leahy, who has been in office since 1975, is the longest serving senator in the country. This will be his eighth term.

With four months to go to the election, Milne had raised just $83 to more than $3.5 million for Leahy.

It’s been a tough year for Milne, who also lost a key Supreme Court decision for his Quechee Highlands project — a multi-million-dollar development planned for Exit 1 off Interstate 89.