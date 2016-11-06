Prepare for the Next Irene, Come to This Meeting

By Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent

As the five-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene passed, Woodstock’s Emergency Management Committee was working to prepare for the next disaster. On Thursday, Nov. 10 the community is invited to the Billings Farm Visitor Center at 7 p.m. to hear their plan and to learn how to help themselves and others.

“It can happen again and we want folks to be prepared, “ Town Manager Phil Swanson said.

In fact, the committee, made up of Swanson, Police Chief Robbie Blish, Fire Chief David Green, South Woodstock Fire Chief Chip Kendall, State Representative Alison Clarkson, Sustainable Woodstock Director Sally Miller, Woodstock Elementary School Principal Maggie Mills, Funeral Director Dwight Camp and Dispatcher Elizabeth Therrien has been meeting regularly to make sure that the community is ready for the next disaster.

Clarkson suggested the program in order to make sure that the community is prepared.

“We said it was a great idea,” Swanson said.

The program on Nov. 10 will begin with a presentation by University of Delaware Assistant Professor and Climatologist Cathleen Geiger who will discuss weather patterns and why events like Irene are going to continue happening. She was involved in the production (along with the Vermont Institute of Natural Science and local filmmaker Teo Zagar) of the 22-minute film “The Last Irene: Where did all the water come from?” documenting the storm’s impact and its connection to global climate changes.

Cathleen Geiger will be followed by Kevin Geiger (no relation) of the Two Rivers Ottauquechee Regional Planning Commission. “He’s going to talk about home preparedness and what to do,” Swanson said.

In addition, there will be presentations from two different American Red Cross representatives who will discuss their disaster relief programs.

While the agenda is still being finalized, Swanson noted that they may also bring in someone form Upper Valley Strong, a coalition of organizations who work together to help the community after a disaster.

Community members will have two different opportunities to get involved. Kevin Geiger will ask for volunteers to respond locally immediately after a disaster and Brad Salzmann from the Vermont Community Emergency Response Team, will seek regional volunteers to train.

“He’s trying to get some local Woodstock people to sign up to be available to be called in after an emergency,” Swanson said of Geiger. He noted that Geiger will put on a short training course for those volunteers at a later date. Swanson sees these volunteers coming in immediately after a disaster to help the recovery effort get organized.

Salzmann will be putting on a more extensive 20-hour training for CERT volunteers to help out throughout the region where needed, rather than just in Woodstock.

While the Woodstock Emergency Management Committee always meets monthly, their focus for the last several months has been on planning this event.

“This is a starting place to get organized,” Swanson says. He is hopeful that a number of community members will come to the event and find out how they can help.

This article first appeared in the October 27, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard newspaper.