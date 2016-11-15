Reading Native Joins Crew of Nuclear-Powered Submarine

By James H. Green, For the Navy Office of Community Outreach

SANTA RITA, Guam — A 2015 Woodstock Union High School graduate and Reading, Vermont native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of a crew working aboard one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered fast attack submarines, USS Key West.

Seaman Hank Oney serves in Guam as part of the Navy’s forward deployed force.

He is responsible for handling all of the inbound and outbound messages for the submarine.

“This job is very rewarding because I know the amount of responsibility that is entrusted to me,” said Oney.

With a crew of 130, this submarine is 360 feet long and weighs approximately 6,900 tons. A nuclear powered propulsion system helps push the submarine through the water at nearly 30 mph.

Attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their primary tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time.

“Guam sailors are located at our nation’s most strategically important forward-deployed submarine base, and the missions they conduct at the tip of the spear are incredible,” said Capt. David Schappert, Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “They are constantly challenged and continually rise to meet and exceed expectations. Guam is the place to be for submariners, and we have the ‘Go Guam!’ initiative to showcase all the great things we do out here.”

According to Navy officials, because of the demanding environment aboard submarines, personnel are accepted only after rigorous testing and observation. Submariners are some of the most highly trained and skilled people in the Navy. The training is highly technical and each crew has to be able to operate, maintain, and repair every system or piece of equipment on board. Regardless of their specialty, everyone also has to learn how everything on the ship works and how to respond in emergencies to become “qualified in submarines” and earn the right to wear the coveted gold or silver dolphins on their uniform.

“These sailors continue to impress me with the level of effort and expertise they put into successfully completing their mission day-in and day-out,” Rear Adm. Frederick Roegge, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, said. “Their actions and dedication to service enables the submarine force to excel in the undersea domain.”

“The United States has given me everything that I have, and I like being able to pay that back with my service,” said Oney.

Challenging submarine living conditions actually build strong fellowship among the crew, Oney explained. The crews are highly motivated, and quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches, and drills.

“I am proud that I get the chance to be part of something so much bigger than myself,” Oney said.

This article first appeared in the November 10, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.