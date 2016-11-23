By Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Some residents are so frustrated with state mandates, they are researching how to make Barnard Academy an independent school, free of state laws, testing and oversight and free of Act 46, the school merger law.

“The goals of the law seem on shaky, unclear ground,” said resident Pamela Fraser, who joins a number of other parents and residents concerned about their school’s future with Act 46, which requires school districts to merge by 2018. “We don’t need to improve our quality, or equity.

“Generally, I would not be for (an independent school), but am looking for ways to save the school,” said Fraser.

Fraser’s research is in reaction to a committee’s latest proposal to accommodate Act 46: Reading and Barnard would be pre-K-2 schools, Woodstock would absorb Reading’s 3-6 grade students and Prosper Valley would take Barnard’s 3-6 grade students. Killington (pre-K-6), Prosper Valley (K-6) and Woodstock Union High School-Middle School would all remain as is.

The law prevents schools from closing for four years, but there are some who fear the plan could eventually turn Barnard Academy and Reading Elementary School into vacant buildings.

Barnard select board member Tim Johnson also wants to start researching Barnard Academy’s independence.

“I believe local schooling is better,” he said, explaining it makes it easy for parents to drop their students off on their way to work.

Reading and Barnard residents say their schools are worth preserving.

“Barnard is a tiny little town and we don’t have a whole lot other than our school,” said Barnard Academy school board member Heather Little. “People really think our school is worth keeping open.”

Not enough?

The Act 46 merger has made parents and questions what makes a good school good.

“I think generally the feeling in Barnard is that we offer everything we need to offer at Barnard Academy and our school is not lacking in any way,” Little said.

Barnard is a rural area with about 70 students. Barnard Academy scored below students in neighboring schools in English and math test scores in 2014-2015, but better than the statewide average.

It’s the only school in the supervisory union with no hot lunch program. As far as enrichment, Barnard 1-6-grade students get about 50 minutes to an hour of art, music, physical education and foreign language a week. They get library studies twice a week. The school doesn’t necessarily have more or less offerings than those nearby, but there’s a sense of pride at Barnard Academy.

“It stands out to me as a place that functions as a large family, striving to support, challenge and build character in our kids,” said Linda Treash, who has kids in third and fifth grade at Barnard Academy. (Treash is also a Standard freelance photographer.) Peter Clarke, an Act 46 study consultant and former principal, said educational assessments are important. Student quality of life is also important.

“Is it a loving place?” he said. “When I rank things, the effective ones — the quality of the lived experience of a child in that school to me is the most important. You have to look at both.”

Parents also said personal attention was important.

“It’s really the quality of relationships and personal attention students receive that make it a good school. My priority isn’t specific programming or opportunities,” Fraser said.

She mentioned field trips to Montshire Museum and Hood.

Barnard Principal Anne Koop said Act 46 is “a huge ball of frustration.’’

“Who’s the state to say that these children don’t have enough?” Koop said.

“Why Barnard?” Koop asked of the Act 46 study committee’s proposal to make the school a pre-K-2 school. “What are we missing?”

While some schools have seen a sharp decline in student population, Barnard has been “static and stable,” Koop said.

The school has combined classrooms, which she views as a plus. The school’s lack of a hot lunch program? “That’s not a deficit,” she said.

The “Why my school?” question was also asked in Reading at a meeting Tuesday night.

Any savings?

The goals of the Act 46 study committee are to provide all students with the same educational opportunities, provide a better quality education and create transparency.

Parents were unconvinced those goals would be met under consolidation.

The tax rate in Reading, which is $1.71, would drop to an estimated $1.59 after consolidating in 2018.

Reading resident Donna Martin didn’t think the annual $118 savings on a $100,000 home was worth a town without a school, comparing the savings to a dinner out with some friends.

“Nobody’s going to get what they want here,” Martin said at a forum on Tuesday night.

“It’s like a turkey at Thanksgiving and everyone’s telling you we’re not having turkey this year but we are,” she said.

Martin moved to Vermont from the Massachusetts area in 1992. She moved to Reading a year ago so her son could go to school there.

“The intrinsic value of Vermont towns is small schools,” she said.

The collective cost to educate the 866 students in the entire district would save an estimated $3.7 million over six years. Over six years, taxpayers with a $150,000 home would save $621 in Barnard, $50 in Bridgewater, $684 in Killington, $5 in Pomfret, $2,927 in Reading and $843 in Woodstock. The projected combined district spending would be around $15,800 per pupil.

The true savings are unclear because they are based on estimates and projections.

“The projected impact on the school’s savings are surprisingly small. Enough to wonder what the end game is,” said Treash of Barnard.

Reading select board member John Philpin was also critical of the Act 46 study committee’s plan.

“I think they need to go back to the drawing board,” he said. “It’s poorly planned, poorly thought out, poorly researched.”

He said the longer transportation time for Reading and Barnard students wasn’t equitable. Parents said the cost savings was insignificant and the higher quality education was questionable.

But Act 46 study committee members pointed to long-term opportunities that could be created as a result of merging.

Under the proposal, there would be intra-district school choice. The combined model would double enrichment activities called “specials” for some schools. There would be a full-time principal split between Barnard and Reading schools, a fulltime director of curriculum, a nurse in each building at least twice a week, access to summer programming and a late bus from the high school for each community. In 2015, Pomfret and Bridgewater schools combined to form Prosper Valley School. Bridgewater school board member Justin Shipman said his child has band opportunities that weren’t present before as a result of consolidating. He said the cost per pupil dropped about $5,000 to $10,744 the first year of the merger in Bridgewater. It has since risen to $12,214.

The study committee mentioned on Tuesday that they would look at keeping pre-K-4 in Barnard and Reading and then shifting fifth and sixth grade to neighboring schools — something that may save their schools’ future.

Whatever the plan, all residents will have their chance to vote on it in March. At least four towns would have to vote in favor of the plan to move forward with consolidating. There is potential for a revote if not all districts agree.

This article first appeared in the November 17, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.