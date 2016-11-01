Robert Vaughan Obituary, 89

RUTLAND — A graveside service will be held on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. in The Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock for Robert Allen Vaughan, 89, who died Oct. 27 at the Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Rutland.

Robert was born on Sept. 6, 1927 in Rutland, son of Allen and Nedra (Horton) Vaughan.

He graduated from Woodstock Union High School in 1945 and served in the Army Air Force. After returning to the Woodstock area he put his carpentry skills to work and was a builder for many years. He also enjoyed history and was a master tree grafter, an arborist and enjoyed building airplane models.

Robert is survived by one son Jesse Vaughan; one daughter Pollianne Cates; his stepsons; George, Glenn, Gary, and Eugene Heselton; his step-daughter Pamela Warwick; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his two sisters Sally Oldenburg and Linda Martin.

He was predeceased by his wife Anne (Spilak) Vaughan.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.

This obituary will also appear in the November 3, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.