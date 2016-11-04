Seven Vie for Three Windsor County Senate Seats

WINDSOR COUNTY SENATE RACE

The Vermont Standard asked a series of questions of the candidates for Windsor County State Senate Race, the following is their responses.

Alison Clarkson – Democratic Candidate

As families struggle to make ends meet in Windsor County, our grand lists stay relatively intact as second home owners scoop up homes. What legislation will you introduce (or support) that specifically addresses the rising cost of living in Vermont?

One way to address the rising cost of living in Vermont is to grow the economy with better paying jobs. To that end, I support: raising the minimum wage; investing further in workforce development; encouraging 21st century advanced technology development in revitalized downtowns; and continuing to support the growth of the renewable energy sector. I support raising the minimum wage so that fewer Vermonters need to work 2 or 3 jobs. It also means fewer people will need financial assistance from the state. Employers want a better trained workforce. Vermont needs to build expectations among our high school students, so that more of them to continue on to higher education (college and apprenticeships). This training will move our workforce into better paying jobs and exciting sectors of our high tech economy. And, we need to reduce the cost of higher education. Vermont’s tax credits and other investments have helped build a thriving renewable energy job sector: we have the highest rate of jobs in the solar industry on a per capita basis. Our downtown tax credits help revitalize our downtowns. These are tools which can help grow our economy.

A couple of school board members in our area are calling it quits, throwing their hands in the air regarding Act 46, the school consolidation law. What should be done to help these school boards? Does Act 46 need to be overhauled, repealed or should our school boards just face the facts?

Vermont values education and has very good public schools. We have excellent teachers and thoughtful school boards. However, we face a big challenge — our student population is declining and our costs are increasing. Realigning these has been a top priority for the Vermont legislature. In addition, Vermont has the lowest student teacher ratio in the country.

One way to achieve high quality education at a sustainable cost is scale. This is what we tried to address in Act 46. The intent of Act 46 was to unify the governance of school districts and ensure that all students can access an equitable array of educational opportunities at an affordable price. It was not designed to force the closure of small schools or end school choice. And, it was designed to support local decisions. While this effort is imperfect, it has worthy goals.

The legislature understands that people don’t like top down solutions. At its best, Act 46 encourages communities to engage in rescaling our education districts. This discussion of scale and equity of opportunity isn’t easy but it’s important and the legislature shouldn’t have it alone. We need everyone to continue to work to find consensus on what our schools will look like for the next generation.

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

The biggest issues we face are: poverty and affordability and their impact on families, health care, education, the judicial system, and our communities; reducing opiate addiction and improving treatment; curbing climate change — owning our carbon footprint; creating more affordable housing; containing health care costs; strengthening our social fabric — reducing domestic violence and gun violence and revitalizing our downtowns.

In some ways curbing climate change is the most important issue — as it affects our economy and environment so profoundly. It is also hard for Vermont to effect on its own; it needs to be addressed globally, nationally and regionally.

From the growth in Medicaid, to burdens on our educational system, to increased demands on public safety — many of the pressures on our resources result from people not earning livable wages. While our poverty rate declined in 2015, we still have over 15,000 children living in poverty. Wages have stagnated, people are working more jobs, and costs continue to climb.

Of course, money is not the cure for all ills, and development needs to be balanced by care for our environment and concerns for sustainability. Still, we need to grow a vibrant Vermont economy and make sure that it delivers its benefits to everyone.

Why should people vote for you?

As a Vermont legislator I have worked hard, served thoughtfully on important committees, listened to my communities and advocated for my constituents. I am running because I believe that at its best, government expresses our care and concern for each other — and undertakes projects that need to be common endeavors. We care for each other in educating our young, building roads and bridges, and protecting our environment to investing in innovation and workforce training — all things which enable our common good.

When John Campbell decided not to run again, I thought that after 12 years in the House it was time to give myself a big challenge, grow my public service and put my experience to work in the Senate.

I am proud to have helped raise the minimum wage and enact marriage equality. In the Senate I hope to keep Vermont affordable by fostering an innovative economy in revitalized downtowns, protect our environment and Working Landscape and strengthen our social fabric by supporting families, education and criminal justice reform.

If elected, I will bring my energy and enthusiasm to the Senate to work for Windsor County. I hope to earn your support in this 2016 election.

Republican Candidate Mark Donka

As families struggle to make ends meet in Windsor County, our grand lists stay relatively intact as second home owners scoop up homes. What legislation will you introduce (or support) that specifically addresses the rising cost of living in Vermont?

First we need to concentrate on developing the production of good jobs here. The government’s responsibility is to promote Vermont as a good place to do business and provide opportunity for that to happen. The best way to attack the rising cost of living is to do so with good paying jobs. We must create an economy that keeps our young people and people of working age in Vermont. If we make Vermont more affordable more companies will come to Vermont, small businesses will thrive, wages will rise, and tax revenue will increase allowing us to invest in Vermont. In the long run this can reduce cost for everyone.

We need to prioritize and invest in pro-growth areas like job training and technical education. We need to continue to improving our internet so everyone in Vermont has access to high speed service, businesses need and demand this in today’s economy. We need to concentrate on improving our infrastructure, like roads and bridges, cell phone service and rail and air transport. We must not over regulate companies trying to expand in Vermont. Success will breed success but only if we let it.

A couple of school board members in our area are calling it quits, throwing their hands in the air regarding Act 46, the school consolidation law. What should be done to help these school boards? Does Act 46 need to be overhauled, repealed or should our school boards just face the facts?

Vermont has had a long and proud tradition of providing high quality education to students and nothing should impact that. I do not believe Act 46 is the answer to higher cost of education. I feel it was more of a knee-jerk reaction to the high property taxes. It was a good starting point to open dialog but I don’t believe it took into account the human factors. Those most vested in the education of our children are not the folks in Montpelier — they are the parents and guardians of those being educated. Whatever path we take the parents must be a part of the answer. We must equip the parents and guardians with the ability to make decisions that insure Vermont continues to provide high quality education. Independent schools in Vermont have been able to keep the cost of education down. With Vermont’s declining student population, tough choices will have to be made about certain schools that can no longer be sustained. But the purpose of education is not to maintain buildings; it’s to educate students. We need to bring back local control to empower those most vested in the education of their children to decide how best to preserve costs. School choice towns should not be mandated to send their children to a school the state decides is best. Let’s listen to the people.

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

I believe the biggest issue facing Vermonters is affordability. During my campaign I have spoken to many people who are planning to leave the state due to the high cost of living. This was not an isolated feeling it was dozens of people echoing the same issue. We cannot continue to increase our budgets by 5 percent year after year when growth is at 2-3 percent. It is not sustainable. We must get our state’s budget under control.

How long is too long to be in Montpelier as a legislator? We have three legislators that have between 10-22 years in the State House. My question is, are we better off now than we were six years ago? They brought us Vermont Health Connect, which in their own words was a $200 million disaster. This is the highest amount per capita in America. Our taxes have increased between $300-600 million in the last six years depending what figures you are shown. We need to make the affordable state it once was. We can do this if we become fiscally responsible and not continue spending more than is collected. We cannot continue putting this on the taxpayers to pay for the short comings of our representatives. I will not support or vote for a carbon tax or service tax if introduced.

Why should people vote for you?

For those that do not know me I have lived in Vermont for 37 years. I am married to my wife and best friend for 35 years. I have two grown daughters and four grandchildren. I have been a police officer for 36 years and am also an EMT in Woodstock. I was a firefighter in West Weathersfield and Hartford. I became a police office because it allowed me to do something good for my community. I want to continue working for the people as a Windsor County senator.

If elected I will not go to Montpelier to do business as usual. I will go there to help make Vermont a better place to live and raise your family. A place you can be proud to call home.

Randy Gray Republican Candidate

As families struggle to make ends meet in Windsor County, our grand lists stay relatively intact as second home owners scoop up homes. What legislation will you introduce (or support) that specifically addresses the rising cost of living in Vermont?

Second homes and vacation homes should not be eligible for any property tax breaks such as Current Use and those affiliated with act 60. Should we impose a higher property transfer tax for second-home buyers?

If we could increase wages though a healthier job market it would make homes more attainable for those who do not make a decent wage now. There are quite a few homes in Windsor County that are now affordable due to the lack of recovery from our recent recession. Banks are much more reluctant to lend, making it harder for first-time homebuyers.

I will have discussions with landlords to find solutions for high rents. Renters need the ability to save funds to purchase homes.

A couple of school board members in our area are calling it quits, throwing their hands in the air regarding Act 46, the school consolidation law. What should be done to help these school boards? Does Act 46 need to be overhauled, repealed or should our school boards just face the facts?

I will push to repeal Act 46. Act 153 is already in place allowing school districts to merge. This law will not save money for the state or school districts.

The average cost per student in Vermont is over $17,000 per year. The national average is just over $10,000 per year. Despite our high cost per pupil we do not have the best education in the country, we are ranked 11th. Our current average is one teacher per every 9.6 students, one faculty member for every five students. Even though our education costs are very high I do not feel decisions on our communities education should be decided by politicians in Montpelier. Is the curriculum in Stowe the same as that in Chester? These are points the voters need to bring up at budget time for your local school board. I have seen very few school budgets being disputed, almost all are passed.

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

The biggest issue facing Vermont is our economy.

We are ranked bottom of the list for economic growth. Vermont is ranked one of the least affordable states to do business in. Getting a permit is extremely time consuming. Vermont is losing its skilled working age population. We need to make Vermont more appealing to businesses.

I would vote no on any new tax that would further hurt business in Vermont such as a service tax or carbon tax. I will look into alternatives to the sales tax, which hurts border town businesses. I would propose a bill that offers new business startups a three-year business tax free period and drop the business tax to a flat 6 percent instead of the current progressive system that rises to 8.5 percent. Would we lose revenue? No, the increase in employed Vermonters paying income tax would counter the loss.

Working with organizations that promote small businesses is also a top priority. I would also push efforts to bringing a state college or private university into Windsor County, keeping our kids here and providing qualified employees to businesses.

Improving the economy will also have a direct effect on the other issues facing Vermont such as the opiate issue.

Why should people vote for you?

I ask for your vote Nov. 8 because I will represent the working class Vermonters because I am one. Born, raised and having lived most of my life in Windsor County, I know the history; I know what it is now and what it can be.

Dick McCormack, Democratic Candidate

As families struggle to make ends meet in Windsor County, our grand lists stay relatively intact as second home owners scoop up homes. What legislation will you introduce (or support) that specifically addresses the rising cost of living in Vermont?

Affordability is a function of private sector market forces. But government has a role. First we should keep taxes and fees as low as possible, with the proviso that government is responsible for protecting the public Interest, and that we must tax as necessary to pay our bills.

Obviously the public interest is subject to debate. So too the question of what spending and what resulting taxation are necessary. But we must always look first at the option of spending and taxing less.

We need to maintain and improve the infrastructure, especially communication and transportation. Education must include preparation for actual jobs per the needs of business. We need to promote green jobs in which our good environmental values give us an advantage; renewable energy, value added and niche agriculture as well as traditional dairy, beer and wine, the creative economy and tourism. We should make Vermont more worker friendly with respect for collective bargaining, higher minimum wage, family leave and sick leave. We should support small businesses centered

What we should not do is weaken our commitment to the environment. Doing so would be bad policy intrinsically, and it would be bad economic policy because our environmental quality enhances our economy.

A couple of school board members in our area are calling it quits, throwing their hands in the air regarding Act 46, the school consolidation law. What should be done to help these school boards? Does Act 46 need to be overhauled, repealed or should our school boards just face the facts?

While I applaud my colleagues’ intentions, to simplify administration in order to save money and to expand students’ opportunities, I opposed Act 46. I think it’s top down and coercive. It fails to account for the diversity of Vermont communities, such that incompatible communities are pressured into “shotgun marriages.” (Consider the stressed relationship between Windsor, which has a high school, and its surrounding “dance partners” all of whom are choice towns.) Act 46 is bad for local control, which is not constitutionally required but is an honored tradition. It’s a threat to small schools, which have advantages as well disadvantages. And it’s unlikely to save as much money as hoped. I have concerns that school choice deflects public dollars from their proper use, supporting public institutions. But I think rights long established should be “grandfathered” for those currently enjoying them.

I doubt the legislature will repeal Act 46 outright. People, including opponents of Act 46, have acted in good faith to implement the law, and it would be poor practice to reverse course midstream. (A chipmunk crossing the road comes to mind.) But we’ll need to reconsider timing and deadlines, choice and flexibility.

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

The biggest issue facing us is environmentally sustainable prosperity, which I addressed in the first question. But the question of universal access to quality, affordable health care remains unresolved. A pure market driven system can never achieve this goal because there is no profit in it. We can, and do, regulate a market system to force it to provide universal access but doing so contradicts market forces, as conservatives correctly point out. Our regulated market system is, in many ways, the worst of two worlds.

Our nation is the outlier on this. The rest of the civilized, democratic, industrial, capitalist world has long defined access to affordable, quality health care as a right, paid for collectively through taxes. It’s no more radical an idea than the social responsibility for highways and police. It’s time we joined the civilized world on this.

Why should people vote for you?

I’m reasonably intelligent and adequately educated. I think clearly and I’m sufficiently skillful with English to articulate my analysis logically and clearly. I have many years of legislative experience that make me effective. I consider issues in an historical context, always respecting our founding American principles.

I respect other people including those with whom I disagree, listening with an open heart and open mind. I answer honestly. I like the people I represent. I enjoy politics; parades, church suppers, farmers markets and volunteer firemen’s barbecues. I enjoy the legislative process; testimony, vetting, deliberation, debate, negotiation, resolution. I care about my constituents and the things they care about. I never forget that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed.

Alice Nitka, Democratic Candidate

As families struggle to make ends meet in Windsor County, our grand lists stay relatively intact as second home owners scoop up homes. What legislation will you introduce (or support) that specifically addresses the rising cost of living in Vermont?

Vermont has been making slow steady progress toward an improved economy since we went through the recession. The Upper Valley has very low unemployment and there is a shortage of workers to fill all the jobs that are available. We need to provide more diverse training to our current workforce so they can fill the jobs of companies wanting to locate to Vermont. Several potential employers have looked at Vermont but felt they would unable to find employees to fill the jobs.

Housing prices are affordable in several towns and cities such as Springfield and Rutland with very decent starter homes available.

Prices in towns vary depend upon location as has always been the case. The state of Vermont needs to work more closely with the Chamber of Commerce to promote Vermont as a place that is business friendly and supportive of small businesses.

A couple of school board members in our area are calling it quits, throwing their hands in the air regarding Act 46, the school consolidation law. What should be done to help these school boards? Does Act 46 need to be overhauled, repealed or should our school boards just face the facts?

School boards have been putting in many, many hours working on Act 46, taking time away from their own families and life. We all owe these fellow citizens a big “Thank you.” Where there were easy answers, that work has been accomplished, but there are several cases where the proposals in Act 46 don’t work. The act should and will be tweaked in the upcoming legislative session but all the work that has been done should not simply be thrown out. Work needs to continue to try to reduce property taxes while continuing to strengthen education quality.

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

While there are many big issues such as the economy, the cost of health care and education costs, a very big issue on my mind is the opiate-heroin crisis. More young persons and some not so young are dying from overdoses than are in car accidents. I want to continue to work to getting more treatment programs in place than we were able to set up last year, change how addicts are handled in the court system when they are willing to get treatment, monitor the physician prescribing program that will go into effect at the end of this year to see if it gets results and to provide more preventive education to youths. Consequences in the criminal justice system must be available for dealers, those who won’t work participate in treatment and those who are a danger to others and communities.

Why should people vote for you?

I have appreciated your support through the years and hope you will chose to send me to the Senate again. I am known for my hard work, careful consideration of all bills that come before me, always wanting to know how something will be paid for and what will be the impact when the bill, “hits the street” so to speak. I have always worked in a bipartisan manner and feel this is the best way to accomplish things. A children’s social worker all of my career, I care about Vermont’s children and their futures. Please feel free to call me at 228-8432 with your ideas or concerns.

Jack Williams, Republican Candidate

As families struggle to make ends meet in Windsor County, our grand lists stay relatively intact as second home owners scoop up homes. What legislation will you introduce (or support) that specifically addresses the rising cost of living in Vermont?

I will (only) support and/ or introduce legislation that seeks to: vote no on the carbon tax in Vermont; hold the line on not raising the cost of current Vermont taxes on residential and commercial property, family farms, businesses and household income, followed by reviewing these taxes, and seeking to lower them; hold the line on not raising the cost of any current Vermont taxes not covered the prior category, followed by reviewing these taxes, seeking to eliminate those that are unnecessary, lowering the cost of those that are necessary, and not introduce any unnecessary new taxes.

A couple of school board members in our area are calling it quits, throwing their hands in the air regarding Act 46, the school consolidation law. What should be done to help these school boards? Does Act 46 need to be overhauled, repealed or should our school boards just face the facts?

I will (only) support and/or introduce legislation that seeks to: maintain control of the local school board and the local school budges in the hands of the local people; support school choice of the people; review Act 46, and repeal it, if the people determined it to be an unworkable law, or overhaul it, if the people determine it to be a salvageable law.

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

There are four big issues facing Vermont voters: lack of jobs, the growing drug problem, the federal resettlement of refugees into states and the EB-5 program.

I will (only) support and/or introduce legislation that seeks to: attract businesses to Vermont, support business that are already here, support family farms, and support educational programs; not legalize marijuana, make medical marijuana a controlled drug, realize that prescription drugs prescribed by a doctor are necessary, and make selling of illegal drugs a felony; inform all voters of any federal or state resettlement program, insure the voters will vote on this issue, insure it will be only in the hands of the state legislature, after approval by the voters; and thoroughly review the EB-5 program by the voters, and eliminate the program if it is found to be detrimental to the people of Vermont. I do not support the EB-5 program.

Why should people vote for you?

Voters of Windsor County, whether you are Democrats, Republican or Independents, why vote for Jack Williams for Vermont State Senate on Nov. 8, 2016? Born and raised in a hardworking, middle class family, I started working when I was 15 and I’m still working. In my 46-plus year work career, I have served the people, from positions in the federal government, state government and private industry, all the while raising a family, being a responsible parent, husband and citizen. During the 1973 gas shortage and high tax years of President Jimmy Carter, I know what a young family faces when they are struggling financially, and now in my later years, facing Vermont property taxes so high, that even though my house may be paid off, I will have a monthly tax payment the size of a high mortgage payment as long as I own the home. I am a fiscal conservative and I value strong family values, work ethics, honesty and integrity. I feel it is a duty to serve your country, your state in whatever capacity you are able to, and I consider it an honor to represent the people. I am asking for the vote of all Windsor County Democrats, Republicans and Independents, in turn, I pledge to the voters to:

• Listen to the voice of the people, and to represent the will of the people, as your State Senator in Montpelier.

• Make it very clear to the voters where I stand on all issues.

• Vote or support all legislation in accordance with the will of the people.

• Work in a bipartisan productive manner with all elected state representatives to accomplish the will of the people in the best interest of Vermont.

Scott Woodward Independent Candidate

As families struggle to make ends meet in Windsor County, our grand lists stay relatively intact as second home owners scoop up homes. What legislation will you introduce (or support) that specifically addresses the rising cost of living in Vermont?

Vermont is in the midst of a land-use crisis. We have become increasingly selective and disjointed about what kinds of development should be encouraged or discouraged (see my Vermont Digger commentary of Aug. 10 entitled “Vermont’s ‘Homevoter’ Effect”). This issue is central to affordability and impedes attracting new residents of more modest means. Nationally, Vermont ranks fourth for tax revenue volatility, primarily attributable to our property tax structure and tax incentives. While choices in development should be left to individual property owners and the vision of local communities, the state needs to take a hard look at land-use tax incentives, particularly the current use program. The current use program has effectively become a permanent conservation program funded by other Vermonters. While current use is one of those “third rail” issues of politics, I believe it’s time to look carefully at the future of the program. I have proposed a 500-acre enrollment cap on non-agricultural land, shifting the funding to pay for eliminating property taxes for registered child care providers. I believe this idea would help expand child care services without any new imposition on taxpayers by shifting funding from one place to another. I believe growing kids is just as important as growing trees. This is just one idea, however. In general, the next administration and the next legislature need to collectively focus on legislation and policies that will stabilize our tax revenues. All too often we talk in terms of cutting or raising taxes. Volatility is the real issue that causes the chronic budget shortfalls that the legislature has struggled to patch for the last several years. We will not solve the affordability issue in Vermont until we address revenue stability.

A couple of school board members in our area are calling it quits, throwing their hands in the air regarding Act 46, the school consolidation law. What should be done to help these school boards? Does Act 46 need to be overhauled, repealed or should our school boards just face the facts?

The first step that should be accomplished regarding Act 46 is for the legislature to better define and take an unambiguous stand on what “equity” means. I often hear that Act 46 is designed to preserve local control, but it doesn’t feel that way. It feels top-down. I would like to see the legislature have an open dialogue about equity and local control and potentially amend Act 46 to reflect that discussion. Specifically, we need to get at the root of what school choice means in our modern world given that it initially started as way to solve cost and logistical challenges for towns that could not educate their own. I understand the importance of school choice to many families and towns, but I also fully appreciate why some parents and towns would like to see school choice eliminated. Since Act 46’s enactment, I believe communities have struggled primarily because there are such divergent views on what equity means. The merger constraints have laid bare the tension many feel about school choice.

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

Health care costs and the cost and availability of child care are also extremely important issues facing Vermonters. With all-payer now approved, we’ll see if it results in the kinds of cost reductions that are necessary. I believe government power should be used to force hospitals and providers to explain why the costs of services vary so much from place to place and service to service. Registered child care providers should be exempt from property taxes to incentivize expansion and the state should consider whether the ratio of child care workers to children under that person’s care can be increased without sacrificing quality. We should consider aligning our standards with New Hampshire’s, for example, that allows for up to 16 children for center-based care versus 10 in Vermont.

Why should people vote for you?

I believe it’s time for at least one of the three Windsor Senate District seats to have a fresh face. I believe that I’m equally, if not more qualified, than my opponents with experience that ranges from finance, organizational management, information technology, land-use, health care and leadership. I have carefully studied the issues facing Vermont and I feel confident about my abilities to work on them. We need creative problem solving and we need to shift away from the pattern of top-down solutions and solutions that attempt to fit square pegs in round holes. Act 46 is not the only example of legislation that’s been passed that could have been thought out more carefully. We need people who are detail-oriented and who are willing to really dig in. I’m that kind of person. Past legislative experience is important, but if that’s the main qualification for election, then we’ll never have new faces representing Windsor County. More Vermonters, 42 percent, think of themselves as independents than identify with either of the major parties. I’ve always been an independent insofar as splitting my vote. It’s time for an independent voice in the Senate; there are none serving today. I hope you will consider checking the box for Scott Woodward on Nov. 8.