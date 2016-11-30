Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Thirty Thousand’s a Crowd
Top Stories
Hartford Man Dies in Crash on Route 4
Staff Report
Trio of Quechee Burglars Nabbed
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Decision on Bridgewater School’s Future Set
Staff Report
Committee Looking for ‘More Transparency’ in New WCSU Superintendent
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
‘People Felt…Safe Around Ralph’
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Nonprofit Organization’s Success Is in Volunteers
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
East End Development Opportunities Explored
by Sally Miller, For Sustainable Woodstock
Adrienne Sass to Head Ottauquechee Health Foundation
Holiday Cabaret Evening Kicks Off Wassail Weekend
Woodstock’s Learning Lab Announces New Classes
by John Mathews and Ron Miller, Special to the Standard
Christmas Bazaar, Tree Lighting in Brownsville Dec. 3
The Best Decorated House in Reading Contest is Underway
by Keith Merseal, Howdy From Reading
OBITUARIES
Betty Lemire 73
Daniel Moyer 69
Edward Cook Jr
Edwin Frizzell
Ellen Bartlett 69
Ellen Booth 101
Ford Geno
Gertrude Murphy
Jamie Cogswell 60
John Wilfert Jr
Linda Johnson
Wanda McMeans
Mavis Durphey
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Zack’s Place 10th Annual Turkey Trot
The 10th annual Zack’s Place Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day in Woodstock.
Killington Skiing World Cup / Giant Slalom & Slalom
Killington Mountain hosted the Women’s Skiing World Cup on Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27. Spectators filled the stands and the region over the weekend. The woman’s giant slalom World Cup event was held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Killington Resort.
Holiday Decorations, Woodstock 2016
The Village of Woodstock decorates for the holidays.