Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.

Thirty Thousand’s a Crowd



Top Stories

Hartford Man Dies in Crash on Route 4

Staff Report

Trio of Quechee Burglars Nabbed

by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

Decision on Bridgewater School’s Future Set

Staff Report

Committee Looking for ‘More Transparency’ in New WCSU Superintendent

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

‘People Felt…Safe Around Ralph’

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Nonprofit Organization’s Success Is in Volunteers

by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

East End Development Opportunities Explored

by Sally Miller, For Sustainable Woodstock

Adrienne Sass to Head Ottauquechee Health Foundation

Holiday Cabaret Evening Kicks Off Wassail Weekend

Woodstock’s Learning Lab Announces New Classes

by John Mathews and Ron Miller, Special to the Standard

Christmas Bazaar, Tree Lighting in Brownsville Dec. 3

The Best Decorated House in Reading Contest is Underway

by Keith Merseal, Howdy From Reading

OBITUARIES

Betty Lemire 73

Daniel Moyer 69

Edward Cook Jr

Edwin Frizzell

Ellen Bartlett 69

Ellen Booth 101

Ford Geno

Gertrude Murphy

Jamie Cogswell 60

John Wilfert Jr

Linda Johnson

Wanda McMeans

Mavis Durphey

PHOTO GALLERIES

Zack’s Place 10th Annual Turkey Trot

The 10th annual Zack’s Place Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day in Woodstock.

Killington Skiing World Cup / Giant Slalom & Slalom

Killington Mountain hosted the Women’s Skiing World Cup on Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27. Spectators filled the stands and the region over the weekend. The woman’s giant slalom World Cup event was held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Killington Resort.

Holiday Decorations, Woodstock 2016

The Village of Woodstock decorates for the holidays.