This Week’s Headlines, November 10, 2016

‘Disturbed’ Vermonters Assess Shocking Trump Win
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Vermont Taps Republican for Top Post
Staff Report
Kimbell Wins House Race
Staff Report
Town Clerk: ‘Dead Man Votes in Hartland’
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Clarkson Leads Voting for Senate
Staff Report
Writing a Wrong: Disillusioned Voters Pick Sanders
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Brady’s Crazy Side is Open and Ready for Hungry Customers
by Charlie Wilson, Taftsville
New Jersey Man Admits to Breaking Glass Window at Gillingham’s
Staff Report
Village Officials Want to Change Zoning to Allow for More Apartments
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Reading Native Joins Crew of Nuclear-Powered Submarine
by James H. Green, for the Navy Office of Community Outreach
Chippers Continues Operations As Zoning Rulings Loom
Staff Report
My First – and Woodstock’s 80th – Red Flannel Hash Supper
by Moira Notargiacomo, On Woodstock
Otter Valley Deals Heartbreaking Loss to Woodstock Football
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Three Woodstock Runners Earn League Honors
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Field Hockey Fall in Title Game
by George Calver, Standard Correspondent
OBITUARIES
H. Jay Richardson
Janet Senna
Timothy Parker
WUHS Field Hockey Finals
The Woodstock Union High School field hockey team took on Springfield for the Division title at the University of Vermont on Saturday, November 5.
WUHS Football Semi-finals
The Woodstock Union High School football team faced Oxbow at home on Friday, November 4. The Wasps fell to the Otters, battling to the end 38-36.
Old Chairlift Seats Picked Up
As the new lift is going in at Suicide Six ski area the chairs from the old lift that were sold in just a few minutes are being picked up.
Woodstock Ski Runners Kick-off Party 2016
Sunday the Woodstock Ski Runners gathered at their lodge ,next to the new ski lift, for their Season Kick Off and BBQ.
Choir Boy Performance
Choir Boy, a play by Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Jarvis Antonio Green is at the Briggs Opera House in White River Junction until Nov. 20. The performance is a joint venture by JAG Productions and ArtisTree.