This Week’s Headlines, November 17, 2016

Making a Break for It



Top Stories

Residents on Act 46 Plan: Why My School?

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Potential Plymouth Cheese Expansion to Route 4 Dairy Bar in Woodstock

Staff Report

Barnard to Pay Project Leader $65K

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Accepting and Coping with Post-Election Grief

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

‘A Nightmare Situation’ for Tiny House Owner

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Boys Basketball Team Uniforms Stolen

Staff Report

Hartland’s Jim Lawrence Wins Volunteer Award

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

WUMS Teacher’s Classroom Mixes Art With Science

Staff Report

More Than 450 Pounds Collected in Windsor County Drug Take-Back Day

Geothermal Energy Comes to Woodstock

by Elle O’Casey, For Sustainable Woodstock

Sanders Announces Annual State of the Union Essay Contest

Burned Out Ski Lodge May Finally be Coming Down

by Tom Kenyon, West Windsor

Cheers for Chippers and Their Holiday Light Help

by Mary Lee Camp, Business Bits

SPORTS

Four Woodstock Seniors to Play in State All-Star Game

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent

Boys Soccer Nets League Honors, Awards

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent

OBITUARIES

James Tabor

Jennie ‘Jean’ Zeno

Philip Stanley

Wanda McMeans

PHOTO GALLERIES

The Woodstock Union High School celebrated our Veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Veteran’s Day Parade, Woodstock

The annual Veterans Day Parade was held in Woodstock on Friday, November 11.

Puss and Boots Performance

The Bald Mountain Theater group performed Puss and Boots at the Little Theater in Woodstock.

Veteran’s Sled Hockey