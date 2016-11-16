This Week’s Headlines, November 17, 2016

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Making a Break for It
Top Stories
Residents on Act 46 Plan: Why My School?
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Potential Plymouth Cheese Expansion to Route 4 Dairy Bar in Woodstock
Staff Report
Barnard to Pay Project Leader $65K
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Accepting and Coping with Post-Election Grief
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
‘A Nightmare Situation’ for Tiny House Owner
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Boys Basketball Team Uniforms Stolen
Staff Report
Hartland’s Jim Lawrence Wins Volunteer Award
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
WUMS Teacher’s Classroom Mixes Art With Science
Staff Report
More Than 450 Pounds Collected in Windsor County Drug Take-Back Day
Geothermal Energy Comes to Woodstock
by Elle O’Casey, For Sustainable Woodstock
Sanders Announces Annual State of the Union Essay Contest
Burned Out Ski Lodge May Finally be Coming Down
by Tom Kenyon, West Windsor
Cheers for Chippers and Their Holiday Light Help
by Mary Lee Camp, Business Bits
Four Woodstock Seniors to Play in State All-Star Game
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Boys Soccer Nets League Honors, Awards
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
James Tabor
Jennie ‘Jean’ Zeno
Philip Stanley
Wanda McMeans
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
WUHS Veteran’s Day Ceremony
The Woodstock Union High School celebrated our Veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Veteran’s Day Parade, Woodstock
The annual Veterans Day Parade was held in Woodstock on Friday, November 11.
Puss and Boots Performance
The Bald Mountain Theater group performed Puss and Boots at the Little Theater in Woodstock.