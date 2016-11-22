Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
IN MEMORY OF DOOBIE
Exhibition Part of Grieving Process for Late Artist’s Wife
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Top Stories
As Option Tax Grows, Effects Yet Unknown
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
AOT Offers Quechee Gorge Suicide Prevention Measures
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
O’Brien Ready for Return to Killington
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Hartland Inn Owner Jailed for Gun Incident
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Vermont Transportation Board Plans Rail Expansion
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
When it Comes to Woodworking, He’s Cutts Above
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Thurston Twigg-Smith Seeks Early Probation Discharge
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Village Wins Key Court Case in Shutter Battle
Staff Report
Barbara Munson
Barbara Nell
Edward ‘Ed’ Gramling
Mildred d’Etremont
Nadine Pope
Ralph Johnson Jr.
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Barnard BEES Thanksgiving Luncheon
Barnard Academy’s parents group, the BEES, provided a Thanksgiving lunch at the Barnard Town Hall last Friday.
Annual North-South Football Game
16th annual North-South Senior All-Star Football Game was held in Castleton, Vermont on Saturday
Small Works Show at NWPL
An opening reception was held for the “Small Works” exhibit, at the Norman Williams Public Library.
Swing Peepers, Family Performance at ArtisTree
ArtisTree/Purlple Crayon presented “Swing Peepers” on November 19 at its location in South Pomfret.
Chippers Hangs Lights in Village
Chipper Inc., again donated its time to hang the light in the Village of Woodstock on the trees.