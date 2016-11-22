Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.

IN MEMORY OF DOOBIE

Exhibition Part of Grieving Process for Late Artist’s Wife

by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent



Top Stories

As Option Tax Grows, Effects Yet Unknown

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

AOT Offers Quechee Gorge Suicide Prevention Measures

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

O’Brien Ready for Return to Killington

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Hartland Inn Owner Jailed for Gun Incident

by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

Vermont Transportation Board Plans Rail Expansion

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

When it Comes to Woodworking, He’s Cutts Above

by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Thurston Twigg-Smith Seeks Early Probation Discharge

by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

Village Wins Key Court Case in Shutter Battle

Staff Report

PHOTO GALLERIES

Barnard Academy’s parents group, the BEES, provided a Thanksgiving lunch at the Barnard Town Hall last Friday.

Annual North-South Football Game

16th annual North-South Senior All-Star Football Game was held in Castleton, Vermont on Saturday

Small Works Show at NWPL

An opening reception was held for the “Small Works” exhibit, at the Norman Williams Public Library.

Swing Peepers, Family Performance at ArtisTree

ArtisTree/Purlple Crayon presented “Swing Peepers” on November 19 at its location in South Pomfret.

Chippers Hangs Lights in Village

Chipper Inc., again donated its time to hang the light in the Village of Woodstock on the trees.