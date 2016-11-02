This Week’s Headlines, November 3, 2016

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Looks Good on Papier
Top Stories
Quechee Shooter Returns to Jail
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
As World Cup Nears, New Marketing Head Tapped
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Candidates Talk Term Limits, Killington Rep Won’t Run Again
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Welch to Return Law Firm Donations
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Barnard Select Board Seeks Advice On Ancient Road
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Woodstock Mountain Bike Association Expands Trails
by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent
Veterans Day Event Set for Nov. 10
Police Respond to Route 4 Crash Where Rumble Strips Were Removed
Staff Report
South Royalton Woman Given Break in Fatal Overdose Case
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Out Tough Choices in a Difficult Election Year
by Vermont Standard Editorial Board
Piano Prodigy to Perform During Chamber Music Series
Missing Weathersfield Teen Found Safe in Royalton
by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Weathersfield News
Fall Sports Scores and Schedule – click here
Field Hockey Team to Play Springfield for Championship
by George Calver, Standard Correspondent
No. 1 Milton Shuts Out Girls Soccer Team
by Mike Donoghue, Standard Correspondent
Hurricanes Eliminate Boys Soccer From Playoffs
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Focused Wasps Football Wallop Olympians
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Danny Owens
Erroll Rice
John Putnam
Lloyd Ackerman
Marcia Kozie
Robert Vaughan
William Main
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
VINS Hoots & Howls
The annual Halloween event, Hoots and Howls, put on by VINS was held on Saturday, October 29.
Rally for Sue Minter, Candidate for Governor
A rally for Democratic candidate for Governor Sue Minter was held in White River Junction on Friday October 28, 2016.
Quechee Public Library Halloween Party
The Quechee Library hosted a Halloween party for guests with crafts and pumpkin carving.
Reading Halloween Spirit Night, 2016
Reading’s annual Spirit Night held on Saturday, October 29 at the Reading Town Hall.
WES Halloween Parade, 2016
The Woodstock Elementary School parade was traveled around the Green in Woodstock.
BGS Costume Contest
The annual Barnard General Store Halloween costume contest was held on Monday, October 31.