This Week’s Headlines, November 3, 2016

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.

Looks Good on Papier

Top Stories

Quechee Shooter Returns to Jail

by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

As World Cup Nears, New Marketing Head Tapped

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent



Candidates Talk Term Limits, Killington Rep Won’t Run Again

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Welch to Return Law Firm Donations

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Barnard Select Board Seeks Advice On Ancient Road

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Woodstock Mountain Bike Association Expands Trails

by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent

Veterans Day Event Set for Nov. 10

Police Respond to Route 4 Crash Where Rumble Strips Were Removed

Staff Report

South Royalton Woman Given Break in Fatal Overdose Case

by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

Out Tough Choices in a Difficult Election Year

by Vermont Standard Editorial Board

Piano Prodigy to Perform During Chamber Music Series

Missing Weathersfield Teen Found Safe in Royalton

by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Weathersfield News

SPORTS

Fall Sports Scores and Schedule – click here

Field Hockey Team to Play Springfield for Championship

by George Calver, Standard Correspondent

No. 1 Milton Shuts Out Girls Soccer Team

by Mike Donoghue, Standard Correspondent



Hurricanes Eliminate Boys Soccer From Playoffs

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent

Focused Wasps Football Wallop Olympians

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent

OBITUARIES

Danny Owens

Erroll Rice

John Putnam

Lloyd Ackerman

Marcia Kozie

Robert Vaughan

William Main

PHOTO GALLERIES

The annual Halloween event, Hoots and Howls, put on by VINS was held on Saturday, October 29.

Rally for Sue Minter, Candidate for Governor

A rally for Democratic candidate for Governor Sue Minter was held in White River Junction on Friday October 28, 2016.

Quechee Public Library Halloween Party

The Quechee Library hosted a Halloween party for guests with crafts and pumpkin carving.

Reading Halloween Spirit Night, 2016

Reading’s annual Spirit Night held on Saturday, October 29 at the Reading Town Hall.

WES Halloween Parade, 2016

The Woodstock Elementary School parade was traveled around the Green in Woodstock.

BGS Costume Contest

The annual Barnard General Store Halloween costume contest was held on Monday, October 31.