Timothy Parker Obituary, 59

CANAAN, New Hampshire — A celebration of life was held at Mt. Cardigan Fish and Game Clubhouse on Nov. 6 for Timothy L. Parker, 59 who passed away at his home on Oct. 29. Tim was a lifelong resident of Enfield/Canaan.

He was a graduate of Mascoma High School and worked for Luminescent Systems in Lebanon and drove truck for RSD Trucking, All-waste and Casella until his retirement.

He served in the New Hampshire National Guard and volunteered with the Enfield Center Fire Department for a short time.

Tim was a hard worker and always found ways to keep busy. He loved doing yard work for his mother. He was always tinkering on anything mechanical. He always thought outside of the box, and had a solution to anything thrown at him. He loved camping with family and friends.

He did a lot of traveling out to Colorado and to the beach on the coast of Maine, and some dinner cruising on Lake Winnipesaukee. He loved fishing and hunting. He was always looking out for his family, being the bond that holds us all together.

He is survived by his mother, Florene; brother, Frank Parker and Linda Therrien; two sisters, Rose Rogers and husband, Bob of Enfield, New Hampshire and Mary Parker and Peanut Kepley, Jr. of Lexington, North Carolina; nephews, Christopher Parker and sons, Kieran and Edwin, of White River Jct., Jason Parker and wife, Mia of Gorham, New Hampshire and their son, Levias, and Branden Barden of Enfield, New Hampshire and sons, Cyris and Devin of White River Jct.; two nieces, Amber Parker of Enfield, New Hampshire, Tiffeny Barden and Richard Vieau, Jr. of Windsor and their daughter, Ciria. He also leaves behind his darling pumpkin and true love, Deborah Morey-Miller and her sons, Philip Miller of Canaan; Bill Miller and wife, Angela Miller of Canaan, and their children, Hailey and Hunter. He leaves behind his extended family of Helen and Clayton Richardson of Sharon; Gladys and John Berry of Cornish, New Hampshire, Gerry and Roxann Morey of Lebanon, New Hampshire, Fred and Skippy Morey of Windsor, and Pricilla and Bob Wheeler of Plainfield, New Hampshire; Tim will be dearly missed by Gwen and Molly his dogs, and Nick his cat.

Tim was predeceased by his father, Milton Parker.

This obituary will also appear in the November 10, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

