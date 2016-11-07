Two Seats Open for Hartland-West Windsor State Rep

The Vermont Standard asked a series of questions of the candidates for State Representative Windsor 1, the following is their responses.

As families struggle to make ends meet in Windsor County, our grand lists stay relatively intact as second home owners scoop up homes. What legislation will you introduce (or support) that specifically addresses the rising cost of living in Vermont?

The rising cost of living in Vermont as well as in much of the United States has been a perennial problem for many years now. There have been many factors contributing to this struggle. The economic downturn in 2008 exacerbated this struggle. Much of the recent turn around has benefited the highest income households and has had minimal affect on middle and lower income households. I have no specific silver bullet that can affect change in the immediate future. However I do believe that a close examination of the tax structure that would include property, sales and income taxes might offer possibilities. Raising income taxes for higher income Vermonters while lowering the sale tax might stimulate the economy as well as make business on the east side of the state more competitive with New Hampshire. Though properties owned by non-Vermont residents pay a slightly higher rate than in state residents, perhaps this differential could be raised. Lastly, encouraging development of affordable, work force housing must be part of any plan addressing the rising cost of living.



A couple of school board members in our area are calling it quits, throwing their hands in the air regarding Act 46, the school consolidation law. What should be done to help these school boards? Does Act 46 need to be overhauled, repealed or should our school boards just face the facts?

Act 46 has raised division among a number of Towns. I think this is particularly evident in the three towns of this district, WDR-1, Windsor, West Windsor and Hartland. Add into that mix Weathersfield and the large geographic distance between these Towns. My understanding is Act 46 was meant to consolidate school district for economic benefits. I’m not convinced that a forced merger at this time will result in any economic benefit at this time. Though these school boards have been diligently examining different solution to comply with the act, I believe a delay in implementation should be considered for these towns to develop possible solutions. The legislature should broaden the possibilities of what might be possible merger solutions.

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

As we all know drugs, opiate addictions, drug related crime and incarceration costs have had a severe impact on both the economic, social and psychological health of the state’s residents. I do not believe Vermont is unique in this aspect. I am proud that Vermont is facing this problem head on and not trying to shy away from it. I don’t think the fix will be quick or easy. The legislature needs to encourage and develop solutions across many agencies. Some of those agencies might be prisons, I think we’ve realized incarceration for drug crimes has not worked and is expensive. In social services it’s been shown intervention and rehabilitation can work, but having to wait a year with an addiction for rehabilitation is a poor solution. We must also realize that intervention may also need to address the family of the drug offender because those relationships can suffer traumatic injury as a result of that addiction. Education will always be a strong component of any drug offensive. Lastly, trying to address employment and quality of life issues for those completing rehabilitation to prevent recurrence must also be a strong component.

Why should people vote for you?

As an architect my career has been to listen to clients needs, requirements and dreams; examine and analyze current best construction practices and from that information, synthesize a solution to meet those needs and fit within a client’s budget. These are the traits that I would bring to the legislature, to listen to my constituents concerns, examine other existing or proposed solutions and try to develop legislation that would fit within the state budget.

As families struggle to make ends meet in Windsor County, our grand lists stay relatively intact as second home owners scoop up homes. What legislation will you introduce (or support) that specifically addresses the rising cost of living in Vermont?

We need to create incentives that will encourage businesses and creative entrepreneurs to bring more jobs to Windsor County. We need to insure that our citizens are adequately educated and qualified to fill those jobs. We also need to continue to take care of our workforce. In an effort to help Vermonters make ends meet, I supported legislation to increase the minimum wage and to provide earned sick leave. We need to make much more progress in providing affordable heath care to all Vermonters. And, of course, we must continue to do our best to take care of our most vulnerable citizens. I also believe we should restructure the way taxes are assessed in Vermont. We’ve spent too many years talking about taxes. It’s time to act.

A couple of school board members in our area are calling it quits, throwing their hands in the air regarding Act 46, the school consolidation law. What should be done to help these school boards? Does Act 46 need to be overhauled, repealed or should our school boards just face the facts?

I did not support the bill that was passed by the legislature and enacted as Act 46. In my opinion, the bill does little or nothing to enhance the education of the students in my district. Most voters were not asking for consolidation of school boards or loss of local control. The main complaint I hear from constituents relates to the cost of education, and Act 46 does not adequately address this problem. Many of the budgetary savings derived from consolidation have already been realized by the Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union. The law needs to be changed to allow for more time and to provide more options for our school boards and our supervisory union to reinvent themselves. I plan to introduce a bill again in the next legislative session that will give us more alternatives in order to develop a plan that complies with the law and also can be supported by the voters in all four towns in the supervisory union.

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

Legislators at all levels need long range vision rather than shortsighted political approaches to the important issues confronting our society. We have numerous problems facing us that need comprehensive solutions, such as money in politics, equitable and affordable education, environment issues, health care, opiate addiction, and our fragile economy.

One of the biggest issues facing us is energy. Access to reliable and affordable energy is paramount to almost all aspects of life in our state, including commerce, agriculture, transportation, residential life, and tourism. We currently are enjoying a period of relatively low gas and oil prices. This almost certainly is a temporary respite — energy prices will rise again. Our population is spread across the state and generally is not concentrated in town centers, creating transportation challenges for most Vermonters. Moreover, our harsh winter climate means we cannot just put on another sweater to keep warm. Additionally, many Vermonters are extremely concerned about the problems presented by climate change. Vermont needs a comprehensive and viable long-range energy plan. Since there currently is no single energy panacea, our plan must be multi-faceted. There is much work to be done to address Vermont’s energy future — a future of greater energy independence where we produce more of our energy locally and sustainably. It is imperative that we explore all of the possibilities available, have well-researched discussions, and make wise decisions about our energy future. We must not overlook the importance of efficiency and conservation. Exploring the possibilities for renewable energy is critical. Vermont has the opportunity to become a leader in renewable technology and to create well-paying jobs in the process.

Why should people vote for you?

I have been extremely honored to serve as a Vermont state representative over the past six years. I am a retired veterinarian and U.S. Public Health Service Officer, and my professional experience in government has provided me with insight and expertise in management, fiscal responsibility, and human resource administration. I have worked in public service for decades. My commitment to community is strong. I am an experienced legislator with proven leadership and consensus building skills. My approach to proposed legislation always is thoughtful, balanced, intelligent, and thorough. I am looking forward to continuing to address the important issues Vermont is facing today. My ongoing goal is to reach out to constituents to let them know that I will listen to their opinions, respond to their concerns, and serve the best interests of my district and all Vermonters.

As families struggle to make ends meet in Windsor County, our grand lists stay relatively intact as second home owners scoop up homes. What legislation will you introduce (or support) that specifically addresses the rising cost of living in Vermont?

Vermonters are greatly suffering from the pressures of rising cost. Part of this cost is caused by ineffective leadership in our government. Our government must find effective and efficient ways to manage and regulate. The health care connect issues, Act 46, $300 million in new fees and taxes, high cost of college education have clearly not stimulated growth. We need political leadership in Windsor County that can effectively communicate and challenge the status quo in Montpelier. The government and political leaders must communicate to our private sector: one, Vermont is a willing partner and open for business growth and two, we expect job creation with a fair and equitable living wage.

A couple of school board members in our area are calling it quits, throwing their hands in the air regarding Act 46, the school consolidation law. What should be done to help these school boards? Does Act 46 need to be overhauled, repealed or should our school boards just face the facts?

Act 46 is terrible legislation. I am in favor of repeal. I look at all the work a group of hardworking citizens have spent over the last year in an attempt to conform the Weathersfield, Hartland, Windsor and West Windsor schools. This legislation is clearly a top-down approach. First we need to put forward a conforming working plan to the everc hanging state’s board position and then we must take it to the voters. Sorry, I believe our local elected officials have our children’s best education interest in mind. Furthermore, the state seems to have adopted a hard line with many issues and shows little to no flexibility even with common sense issues. We need the state to set parameters, step back, trust local boards to meet those standards.

Excluding above, what’s the biggest issue facing voters and how will you deal with that issue if you’re elected?

One of the biggest issues facing Windsor County is the suggestion and or political movement for a carbon tax. First the super majority denies legislation even exists and then they suggest it will be revenue neutral. This is a very bad idea for Vermont and especially bad for any border county. Let us remember the cause of this tax is truly social engineering.

“We want to show the world Vermont is leading the way in reducing greenhouse effect,” they say. The effect will be placing a regressive tax on every working Vermont family and a reduction of jobs in both transportation and energy fields in Vermont especially counties bordering New Hampshire. It will be revenue neutral. Let’s look at this silly idea: reducing the sales tax will not bring retail back to Vermont in our bordering communities even though transportation and energy jobs will be leaving. Finally fuel is a necessity item, a new retail consumption item is not. We will be converting the tax to necessity item from luxury items. I will reach out to members of both parties to kill this idea/bill.

Why should people vote for you?

I have been active in my community for the last decade and am very proud of what Windsor has accomplished. It has been a team effort to which I was a member of the leadership. I ask you to join me in the movement for change. With your support and direction, I will bring leadership and confidence to Montpelier. I promise you all Vermonters, and especially working Vermonters in Windsor County will have a voice in Montpelier.

Republican Rick Hansen did not respond to the Vermont Standard’s questionnaire.