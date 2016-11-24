Staff Report

The village just won a court case to require a shutter-less home to install shutters.

The Environmental Division of the Vermont Superior Court determined Sept. 23 the 1880s home at 29 Pleasant St., belonging to William and Marsha Bawden, needs shutters.

This is the second of three court cases involving the removal of shutters in the Village of Woodstock. The village has spent more than $10,000 so far in court cases. The Bawdens removed their shutters to make improvements to their home and didn’t put them back on.

“We’re serious about shutters,” said Town Planner Michael Brands.

Brands has a list of homes without shutters in the village he’s ready to crack down on for violating zoning regulations. Brands said shutters are important to maintaining Woodstock’s historic character.

“That’s what sells this town is the look,” said Brands. “There are very few towns like this and it’s getting fewer and fewer…it’s very important to maintain it because otherwise it falls by the wayside.”

The village lost a court case in 2014 when James Sligar and Diana Sattelberger wanted to keep shutters off their home on Mountain Avenue after removing them to restore the house. The Superior Court’s Environmental Division sided with the homeowners, saying the house was aesthetically pleasing without shutters.

Attempts to reach the homeowners weren’t successful.

The village changed the zoning language concerning shutters after the 2014 determination to say, “existing architectural features, including but not limited to: shutters, cornices, windows, fanlights, and entablature, shall be retained where appropriate.”

Many shutters in the village’s historic 19th century homes are just starting to deteriorate, Brands said.

“There are a lot of people looking over our shoulders on this to see if they can remove their shutters or not,” said Brands.

Brands said some have replaced their rotted shutters with vinyl shutters (spending about $35 at Home Depot) instead of wooden shutters, which can cost $100 per shutter, Brands said.

A decision about a third case is expected imminently. Last week, it was in the judge’s hands to make a determination.

Attempts to reach the Bawdens weren’t successful. Attempts to reach Todd Steadman, the lawyer who has represented Woodstock through the shutter cases, also weren’t successful.

This article first appeared in the November 23, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.