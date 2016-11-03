VOTE: Grand Prize, Fall Photo Contest 2016

The following photos are weekly winners of the Vermont Standard Spring Photo Contest.

Take a look at the five weekly winners and choose your favorite to win the grand prize. The photo with the most votes will be this season’s grand prize winner. The grand prize is a dinner for two and an overnight stay at the Woodstock Inn and Resort.

The poll will be open until Tuesday, November 9 at noon. You can only vote once per household (Internet connection). Check back her on Thursday, November 10 for the winner and to view all other photos submitted to the contest.

Don’t forget to start taking photos for the Winter Photo Contest held in January & February!