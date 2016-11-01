William Main Obituary, 66

QUECHEE — Memorial services will be held in Ireland at a later date for William J. Main, 66, who died peacefully at home on Oct. 22 following a courageous battle with cancer.

A native of Ireland and frequent visitor to Vermont in re-cent years, William became a permanent Quechee resident in 2013.

He leaves behind his beloved partner, Barbara West of Quechee, and his siblings, David Main, Marie Saluk, John Main, Lelia Cleary, and Donald Main.

This obituary will also appear in the November 3, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

