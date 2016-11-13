Woodstock History Center Seeking Toys and Special Presents for Exhibit

By Jennie Shurtleff, For the Woodstock History Center

When my father was a little boy, he wanted a toy truck for Christmas. You can imagine his joy when a couple months before Christmas, he found the truck of his dreams in a closet with some other items intended for the holidays. Following his discovery, every time his mother left the house, my dad would race to the closet and play with the truck. Not surprisingly, by the time Christmas rolled around, the truck showed obvious signs of wear. The abraded paint didn’t dampen my dad’s enthusiasm for his truck, however, which he officially received on Christmas morning and cherished for years to come.

Unlike my father, the first time I played with my favorite Christmas present was Christmas morning. When I was about nine, the thing I wanted most was a little black and white bull that I had seen pictured in the Montgomery Ward Christmas catalogue for $3.99. The bull — with a wired controller that could be used to make him walk forward, paw the floor, or make smoke spiral from his nostrils — was state-of-the-art technology. Needless to say, on Christmas morning, I was thrilled to see him under the tree.

That morning, my brother, sisters, and I were all playing with our new Christmas presents, and Barney (our border collie) was apparently feeling left out. As the little bull, which I had named Ferdinand, made about his 50th voyage around the living room floor, Barney grabbed him and began running frenetically around the living room with Ferdinand in his mouth. My whole family jumped into action trying to catch Barney, who, in an attempt to evade everyone, succeeded in knocking over our new spin art machine and splattering paint everywhere. We were finally able to catch Barney and liberate a saliva-covered Ferdinand; however, to this day there is a small blotch of blue paint on the tip of Ferdinand’s tail that attests to Barney’s holiday caper.

Like my father and I, many other people have favorite gifts that they’ve received over the years and special memories to go with them. Consequently, the Woodstock History Center will be hosting a new crowd-sourced mini exhibit for Wassail entitled “A Few of Our Favorite Things.” This exhibit will display people’s favorite Christmas and Hanukkah presents and their stories.

If you have a special present that you’d be willing to loan the History Center for the purpose of having it on exhibit during Wassail Weekend, please contact Jennie Shurtleff at the Woodstock History Center (802) 457-1822. We are hoping to find toys that are small and compact enough to fit on a display shelf. If you have a larger “favorite thing,” please let us know, and we’ll display a photo instead of the object.

The exhibit “A Few of Our Favorite Things” will be just one of the special Wassail-themed exhibits on display at the Woodstock History Center on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10. For more information on the History Center’s other Wassail offerings, including a special program on the “History of Holiday Traditions,” by Ken Turino on Sunday, Dec. 11, please call: (802) 457-1822.