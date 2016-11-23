A few buildings have changed through the years, especially Bentleys (second Building on the left) and the Norman Williams Public Library (second from right), which used to be the home of prominent resident Norman Williams, until it was demolished in 1863 to build a library.

The J Bourdon House, seen here around 1890, used to stand where the Woodstock Elementary School playground is now.

The post office in Woodstock used to be a jail, seen here in a photo taken around 1900.

The view from Elm Street hasn’t changed much since around 1900.

The Woodstock Rec Center used to be a lumber mill.

The Green in Woodstock