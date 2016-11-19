Staff Report

Weeks before the basketball season begins, the boys team is missing uniforms.

The boys varsity and junior varsity team’s uniforms were reported stolen, according to Woodstock Police Chief Robbie Blish.

The uniforms are typically stored in a room separate from the gym. There was no evidence of forced entry and Blish said there are no suspects at this time.

The boys varsity and junior varsity coaches declined to comment, deferring to Athletic Director Justin Wardwell. Attempts to reach Wardwell weren’t successful.

The uniforms could have been stolen over the summer, police said.