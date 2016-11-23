If you saw Ryan Becker’s classroom, you’d think he was an art teacher.

There is giant graffiti lettering and stars and planets on a black-painted wall.

Becker, a Woodstock Union Middle School science teacher for 12 years, has incorporated art into his science curriculum and is now encouraging teachers around the world to do the same.

Becker was one of six teachers from across the United States selected to be part of Science Friday’s Educators Collaborative where Becker and the other teachers develop a lesson program to share online.

In Becker’s lesson, called “Illustrated Graphs: Using Art to Enliven Scientific Data,” students turn scientific data into artwork. Becker’s students have demonstrated the rise of sea level and loss of land with an illustrated bar and line graphs, for example.

It’s a “creative approaching to enlivening student data, which a lot of times I think students find really dry and boring,” said Becker, who teaches eighth grade physical science.

Becker doesn’t consider himself an artist but he sees a harmony between the two that many don’t see.

“Even adults in the building characterize (art) as being completely separate from science — this whole other field on the other end of the spectrum,” he said.

Becker was inspired by artist and scientist Jill Pelto, who combines art and scientific data to raise awareness about climate change. Pelto, from Maine, has sketched white foxes to demonstrate habitat destruction in the Arctic Sea and an endangered tiger to show rainforest destruction, for example.

Science Friday is a podcast and learning source that posts scientific videos, web articles and lesson programs on its website. The educator collaborators program this year.

Becker was chosen from more than 100 teachers who applied to create a shareable lesson.

The education staff at Science Friday combed through the applicants, looking for those with the “most creative ideas — the ideas that were going to really wow folks,” Science Friday Co-Director and head of Digital Christian Skotte said.

This isn’t the first time Becker has used creativity in the classroom.

He’s also been praised for his use of Twitter in the classroom, connecting students with reputable scientists around the world.

Twitter is how he found out about Science Friday Educator’s Collaborative.

Becker’s colleague, Melissa Fellows saw Becker’s lesson.

“There is a huge intersection between art and science that is not often explored and Ryan shined a light on this intersection with this lesson,” she said. “He is constantly searching out opportunities for his students to tackle real-world scientific problems and issues because he understands the added value of this type of learning.”