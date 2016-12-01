By Katy Savage, Standard Staff

It’s been 16 months since the Economic Development Commission’s option tax started collecting revenue with goals of bringing more visitors to Woodstock and converting visitors to residents.

How to use the funds to meet those goals is a constant discussion among the commissioners. They often disagree.

“(In the beginning) it seemed to be a place where everyone wanted to come to for money,” said commission member Gail Childs. “We’re not the bank.”

The fund has generated $230,722 since it was created. The commission and select board have granted $117,500 of that so far.

Some have questioned the EDC’s support of events that already exist. Some have also said too much goes to the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce.

“When we first started it wasn’t about events,” said Childs. “We want people to come and live and work here and we want to create more opportunity for that.”

The Woodstock chamber has been granted $11,500. Recently it was granted $7,500 to broadcast a 30-second television ad 225 times on NBC networks between Nov. 14 and Jan. 1. The chamber asked merchants to pick up the rest of the cost of the $10,500 ad.

Some inn and hotel owners say the success is resting on them.

“The EDC is trying to do the best job they can given the mandate they have,” said Ardmore Inn owner Cary Hollingsworth, but he added, “Someone else needs to come up with the money to fund these activities.”

‘Early in the game’

Spending for the option tax is as follows:

• $12,000 to put a package of the East End together so potential developers are aware of the challenges and opportunities in the east end, requested by Sustainable Woodstock.

• $2,000 for village flower baskets.

• $2,000 for Maple Madness, an annual chamber-sponsored event during the maple sugaring season.

• $3,500 for Lobsters on the Green, a newly created lobster dinner event on the Green sponsored by the Rotary Club of Woodstock.

• $5,000 for Bluff Island Presents Concerts, a series of new concerts with ArtisTree and Pentangle.

• $70,000 on Warner Communications to promote Woodstock on social media, blogs, and publications.

• $5,000 on Welcome to Woodstock signs

• $7,500 for a 30-second television ad shown 225 times between Nov. 14 and Jan. 1.

• $6,000 for Wireless Woodstock.

• $4,500 for Woodstock Community Television to produce videos to support the Woodstock Elementary School.

The commissioners have denied about $70,000 worth of grant requests in part or in whole, including a $5,000 request to further promote Bookstock.

David Livesley, owner of the Woodstocker Inn, has seen no improvement to his business with the hiring of Warner Communications.

“We see little direct positive benefit from the $70K spent by the EDC on PR for Woodstock,” he said. “We’ve seen a few press releases which have appeared on general wire services but nothing targeted to any great degree.”

Warner Communications commenced Woodstock promotional activity in June on Facebook, Twitter and in publications.

Warner said it would have 1,000 or more followers on Facebook and Twitter within the first year and at least 500 on Instagram. So far, there are 325 likes on Facebook, 214 on Instagram and 415 on Twitter.

The success of the public relations company was discussed in October. The commissioners wanted to see firmer metrics.

Farmhouse Inn owner James Zilian said, “It’s still early in the game,” to judge the public relation’s firm’s effectiveness.

Zilian stepped down from his position on the economic development commission to focus on his business.

The fear that the option tax would deter customers has mostly been quashed. Inns and restaurant owners said they haven’t lost customers because of the tax. They also haven’t gained customers, they said.

Several merchants couldn’t comment on the activities the EDC is funding because they didn’t know about them.

“The flow of information back to COC (Chamber of Commerce) members isn’t even a trickle,” Livesley said. “As it is now the quiet winter period for many businesses we hope the COC and EDC will help organize a Woodstock campaign for 2017, that all COC members can get behind.”

Boris Pilsmaker, who owns Woodstock Creamery, also hasn’t noticed an impact on his ice cream shop.

He doesn’t know what the EDC is doing with the money.

“They seem pretty private,” he said.

Gallery on the Green owner Opal Evans echoed those thoughts: “There needs to be some representation on the EDC for all types of businesses. It’s all trial and error right now,” she said. “We don’t really know what else the monies from the EDC have been used for.”

‘We’re finally getting there’

Woodstock Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Beth Finlayson declined to comment on the success of the option tax but said the use of funds is appropriate.

She said Maple Madness had double the participation from previous years and she credits the $2,000 of option tax money, which allowed for greater advertising on radio stations.

“I think it’s a good use of funds,” she said.

Commissioner Keith Anderson said promoting smaller events has allowed short-term visible impacts.

“We have some spirited discussions,” Anderson said. He said the EDC is a well-rounded group.

“A lot of this past year was setting foundation, understanding and expectations of one another, how much time and effort we can put forth to different initiatives,” he said.

Despite the disagreements, the EDC has had some consensus on how to use funds. Commissioners all supported hiring the public relations firm.

They also all supported the $12,000 package to entice developers to the dilapidated east end.

The commissioners have discussed how to get more information to the public.

“The EDC definitely wants to share the information, all the information with the business people of Woodstock,” said Nick Ferro, an EDC member.

Ferro was optimistic that the commission’s vision was coming together.

“There’s been a lot of debate of where we want to go and we’re finally getting there,” said Ferro, who is leaving the EDC in June.

The EDC recently established subcommittees to focus on its goals. At its Nov. 17 meeting, the commission also reported how funds were used this past year: 32 percent to promote Woodstock through a public relations firm, 21 percent to fund grant applications, 4 percent to cover administrative costs, 43 percent to fund “big bets,” such as large promotional activities.

“None of us want to give the money away. We want to see results for every dollar,” said Ferro.

This article first appeared in the November 30, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.