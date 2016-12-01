Staff Report

Bridgewater voted 47-37 to demolish the former Bridgewater Village School Wednesday night.

The 100-year-old school building closed in 2015 when Bridgewater and Pomfret schools combined.

There could be a future meeting on constructing a fire department at the site.

Voters also elected Lynn Bertram as a new select board member Wednesday night. She’ll replace John Timken, Jr., who stepped down before his term expired in March, due to work obligations.